9 Seattle Restaurants Where You Can Comfortably Eat Alone

Going out to eat by yourself is a bit like going to the movies by yourself. At first it may seem strange not to have someone to share the experience with, but once you get used to it, you may find the freedom liberating. You don’t have to ask whether anyone wants to share a dessert or an app, you don’t have to worry about check-splitting drama, and you can spend as long as you like lingering over the food, reading a book, or chatting to the bartender when it’s slow. Solo dining has another major advantage, which is that you can sometimes score a walk-in seat at restaurants where getting a reservation for four is borderline impossible.

What makes a restaurant a good place to eat alone? A few factors are in play here. First, any place that emphasizes sharing plates is out. Second, places that have bars or counters are preferred, since sitting by yourself at a table can sometimes feel like you’re wearing a shirt that says “MY DATE CANCELLED.” Third, the restaurant should be unusually welcoming — servers or bartenders who are happy to talk with you or a scene of regulars who will say hi.

Here’s a list of places that fit those criteria, from diners that feel like home to higher-end experiences.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

