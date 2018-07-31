 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Several hands reach for various side dishes and main plates like hummus, chicken, and pita bread.
Mamnoon’s Middle Eastern offerings, including a prix fixe option, are perfect for a group.
Mamnoon

14 Great Seattle Restaurants for Big Group Dinners

Friends and family in town? Here’s where to take them

by Meg van Huygen and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated
Mamnoon’s Middle Eastern offerings, including a prix fixe option, are perfect for a group.
| Mamnoon
by Meg van Huygen and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated

Your Thanksgiving meal plans are likely dialed in, but if you’re expecting a large group of friends and family visiting for more than a day, you’ll probably want to eat out at least once. Head to any of these exceptional restaurants that can accommodate large groups easily, without compromising quality. These 14 restaurants are listed from north to south.

We’ve indicated which of these restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day, but check out our guide to Seattle-area restaurants open on the holiday for more options. Coming with a party of six or more? It’s generally recommended to call in a reservation (or book one online) beforehand. Make sure everyone in your group brings proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, before heading out.

King County requires proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Enat Ethiopian Restaurant

11546 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 362-4901
(206) 362-4901
Ethiopian cuisine is a go-to for group feasts. Enat Ethiopian Restaurant has a spacious dining room, super affordable prices, and truly enormous portions — two orders can easily stuff five adults. It’s also known for its veggie and gluten-free options and occasional live belly dancing nights.

A view of colorful vegetables on top of injera bread at Enat Ethiopian Restaurant.
Injera dish at Enat.
Enat Ethiopian Restaurant/Facebook

2. Brimmer and Heeltap

425 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-2534
(206) 420-2534
This unique bistro and bar on the fringes of Ballard is a weekend brunch favorite, and the family-style menu means everybody can sample a little bit of everything. The chic restaurant also has one of the most pleasant alfresco dining areas in town — the leafy, lovely garden has a fire pit, in addition to a quaint private studio that seats 25.

3. Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW suite a
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-7225
(206) 420-7225
This century-old saw mill in Ballard lays the novelty on thick, with upscale junk food like oxtail nachos, s’more choco tacos, and burgers with wagyu beef. It was also a James Beard Best New Restaurant semifinalist for 2019, so that should wow your friends. The huge, airy restaurant has a covered, heated patio, and it’s easy to make a reservation online. Not to be overlooked are Sawyer’s brunch offerings like the banana fosters skillet pancake and smoked salmon avocado toast. It just might become your after-holiday brunch destination.

4. Lionhead

618 Broadway Ave. East
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 922-3326
(206) 922-3326
North Broadway’s Lionhead does Sichuan family-style cuisine with a modern twist. Standouts include the dark, smoky braised duck, the silky eggplant in aged vinegar, dan dan mian, and anything that features those signature mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. Lionhead takes reservations only for the room with the lazy Susan table, but it’s surprisingly easy to book on weekends.

5. Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
This laid-back Capitol Hill spot has a gorgeous all-season patio, and the ever-changing new American menu comprises thoughtfully executed brunch and dinner classics. Current brunch items include sherry roasted beet toast, wagyu steak and eggs, and an excellent bloody mary.

6. Queen Anne Beerhall

203 Thomas St
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 659-4043
(206) 659-4043
With nothing but communal tables and a long bar in a 7,000-square-foot former factory, the Bavarian-inspired Queen Anne Beerhall was made for parties. There are more than 20 beers on tap and a large menu of Central European-inspired mains, sides, and sausages. The grilled flatbreads, the loaded chips, and the colossal soft pretzels with dipping sauces are particularly conducive to sharing, as are several pork-heavy “feast platters” for groups of four or more.

A view of a long bar and shelves of bottles at Queen Anne Beerhall.
Queen Anne Beerhall has plenty of room to roam.
Queen Anne Beerhall/Facebook

7. Barolo Ristorante

1940 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 770-9000
(206) 770-9000
Hidden in the anonymous office buildings of Denny Triangle, this spacious, breezy restaurant has a gorgeous communal table that seats up to 22 in the middle of the dining room. Group menus with seasonal Italian dishes are available, and the attentive staff has a rep for being great at communication, a relief for anyone wrangling large parties.

8. Mamnoon

1508 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 906-9606
(206) 906-9606
This buzzy, upscale Middle Eastern restaurant on Capitol Hill embraces hospitality with a community table and a family-style prix fixe menu (at $65 or $75 per person), featuring several preset combos and the option to customize. Mamnoon’s Middle Eastern dishes and group-friendly mezzes have plenty of veggie, halal, and gluten-free choices to help accommodate everybody. Parties of 8 or more are encouraged to email Mamnoon directly to coordinate reservations.

9. Tamarind Tree

1036 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 860-1404
(206) 860-1404
This chill Vietnamese restaurant in the International District is comfortable hosting groups large or small, whether inside next to the fire pit or on the tranquil ivy-covered patio, complete with a waterfall. The menu is full of super-shareable platters of vegetables, meat, and seafood, and the generously sized salads and appetizers basically require a group to finish them off. Tamarind Tree is open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

A view of candles inside martini glasses with a bamboo backdrop at Tamarind Tree.
Tamarind Tree sets the mood for groups nicely.
Tamarind Tree/Facebook

10. Pho Bac Sup Shop

1240 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 568-0882
(206) 568-0882
This sibling to Little Saigon’s original boat-shaped restaurant Pho Bac, across the parking lot, has a roomy dining area. Long communal tables, a sleek cafe, a full bar, and a natural wine shop make this a hip place to gather a group. Of course, the food — from dry or short-rib pho, to more shareable snacks like pho rolls, Viet sliders, and twice-fried chicken wings with tamarind sauce — is outstanding. Leave room for the Chinese donuts and coconut pandan cheesecake. Pho Bac Sup Shop is open on Thanksgiving day until 4 p.m.

11. Crawfish King

725 S Lane St
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 623-3622
(206) 623-3622
This casual International District seafood shack adds Vietnamese influences to the Cajun crawfish boil. Diners order seafood either by the pound or as a combo, along with a sauce, and the whole thing is dumped on the huge table like at a backyard fiesta. It’s a messy, interactive bonding experience, with bibs, cracking away at a mountain of shellfish as a team. Crawfish King is open on Thanksgiving day until 6 p.m. It also has special takeout Thanksgiving meal options for two or six people.

12. Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S
Seattle, WA 98108
(206) 467-4038
(206) 467-4038
The low-and-slow Texas-style barbecue at this SODO restaurant is worth making a mess at, and the private dining room, aka the Double D Lounge, is ready for get-togethers. The restaurant offers several succulent meat-combo options of varying sizes for any party — heaps of pulled pork, brisket, ribs — and the smoke finds its way nicely into several of the cocktails too.

13. Ma'ono

4437 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-1075
(206) 935-1075
This Hawaii-meets-West-Seattle winner has soirées of any size covered with platters of buttermilk-soaked, twice-fried chicken, which can be reserved in advance, along with tables. There are also tons of killer sides for everyone to share, such as curry and bacon fried rice or mac and kimcheese. Bottomless mimosas at brunch are a charming perk as well.

14. Joy Palace

6030 Ml King Jr Way S
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 723-4066
(206) 723-4066
This cavernous, kid-friendly restaurant in Hillman City serves up classic Chinese fare, including an incredible selection of dim sum, with a strong seafood lean. The staff can field everything from a dinner with a few friends to an event for 200 people, and the business has a gigantic parking lot too. Joy Palace is open on Thanksgiving day.

A closeup of glass noodles in a red sauce, with a giant crab in the background.
Glass noodles with crab.
Joy Palace/Official

