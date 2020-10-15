Seattle is packed with fine dining restaurants, and more seem to spring up every week. So deciding where to go to celebrate an anniversary, a promotion, a birthday, or just to go treat yourself after a difficult few years, can be difficult, especially when many of the Northwest fine-dining restaurants in Seattle seem to offer variations of the same menu: a big steak, a halibut dish, some oysters, a seasonal vegetable dish, and maybe some salmon crudo. The following list offers restaurants from a selection of cuisines that provide a celebratory atmosphere while also offering something unique to the scene, whether it’s exquisitely sourced local fish, a sharply designed granite-floored dining room, or a Filipino tasting menu that doubles as a cultural history lesson.

As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.