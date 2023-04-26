10 Amazing Places to Eat Sichuan Food in the Seattle Area

Sichuan food has become one of the most famous regional Chinese cuisines in the U.S thanks to mala. “Ma” is the numbing effect brought on by Sichuan peppercorns, and “la” roughly translates to spicy. Many of Sichuan cooking’s standard-bearing dishes — such as mapo tofu, Chongqing chicken, and hot pots — are marked by intense spice and the brilliant red color of chile oil. Not all Sichuan dishes are four-alarm fires, but there’s a certain type of diner who likes to find the item on the menu with the most peppers and stars next to it, just to see what it’s like.

The Seattle area is blessed with more than its fair share of great Sichuan places. Here’s some of the best, as always organized geographically. If you want to let us know about restaurants that should be on this list or just say, “Great job, Eater Seattle!” email our tipline: seattle@eater.com.

