 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

13 Restaurants Worth a Drive (or Ferry Ride) from Seattle

Restaurants With Some of the Best Views in Seattle

15 Wonderful Places to Eat in West Seattle

A bowl of dumplings with wooden chopsticks sitting on top, next to a bowl of green peas and leafy greens on a gray tablecloth
Indo Asian Street Eatery is known for its excellent dumplings
Courtesy of Indo Asian Steet Eatery

20 Terrific Restaurants in Tacoma

Seattle’s southern neighbor has a wide selection of excellent dining options, from Korean fare to barbecue to tortas, and plenty more

by Sue Kidd and Meg van Huygen Updated
View as Map
Indo Asian Street Eatery is known for its excellent dumplings
| Courtesy of Indo Asian Steet Eatery
by Sue Kidd and Meg van Huygen Updated

Tacoma’s dining scene has been thriving in recent years, with a diverse mix of wonderful restaurants. Some of that growth has been stymied by the pandemic (longtime favorites Pacific Grill and the Swiss Restaurant & Pub shuttered for good). But there are still plenty of great places hanging tough including hole-in-the-walls, fine dining spots with fancy booze to-go, dumpling stands, taquerias, soup emporiums, and top-notch soul food for omnivores and vegans alike. While this list generally sticks to Tacoma, it makes a few detours to Lakewood’s Korean dining district, because it’s one of Pierce County’s best food destinations.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sushi Tama

Copy Link
3919 6th Ave
Tacoma, WA 98406
(253) 761-1014
(253) 761-1014
Visit Website

This mom-and-pop sushi restaurant has operated in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood for more than 20 years. No flaming rolls or splashy sauces here — just sushi with a simple aesthetic that showcases the freshest fish. And the menu features some of the best agedashi tofu in the city.

2. Peaks and Pints

Copy Link
3816 N 26th St b
Tacoma, WA 98407
(253) 328-5621
(253) 328-5621
Visit Website

Tacoma’s beer guru Ron Swarner and sandwich gods Robby and Justin Peterson have paired up in the Proctor neighborhood with this brew emporium. The beer list is a brew geek’s dream, with broad choices in sours and a tap list that looks like the greatest hits of South Sound breweries. Melty sandwiches, like the ham and pesto grinder, are well crafted, but there are also solid vegan options, like the field roast sandwich and Chao cheese.

3. Loak Toung Thai

Copy Link
3807 Center St
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 248-9813
(253) 248-9813
Visit Website

This Thai restaurant in the Oakland neighborhood has Laotian and Cambodian influences as well. The Isaan grilled sour pork is best paired with khai jiao, the sticky rice omelet. There are also excellent curries, phad Thai, larb, and more at affordable prices.

Strips of meat drizzled with sesame seeds and a selection of sides in small bowls, with a green dipping sauce and a cabbage leaf, on a colorful plate
Loak Toung Thai is a gem in the Oakland neighborhood.
Loak Toung Thai/Facebook

4. Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt

Copy Link
3807 Center St
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 279-0029
(253) 279-0029
Visit Website

At this Oakland deli, owner Mario Charles boasts a robust sandwich list, which includes a fantastic tuna melt with a three-cheese blend and a slider menu for vegetarians. Diners shouldn’t forget about the frozen yogurt, which is topped with fresh fruit. Available for takeout, but the deli doesn’t always answer the phone, so it’s best to just stop by.

A vegetable-stuffed sandwich on two buns, with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, and yellow pepper
Melon Seed Deli has built a reputation for excellent sandwiches.
Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt/Instagram

5. Cham Garden Korean BBQ

Copy Link
10518 S Tacoma Way #5400
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-2287
(253) 584-2287
Visit Website

This tiny tabletop Korean barbecue spot comes with a long dine-in wait. A better option may be to purchase the restaurant’s marinated meats by-the-pound for takeout, grill Cham’s signature smoked pork jowl and tender bulgogi at home, and eat it alongside the restaurant’s prepared banchan, japchae or kimchi fried rice. KBBQ bowls are ready to eat right away and can be preordered online.

6. The Church Cantina

Copy Link
5240 S Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 292-0544
(253) 292-0544
Visit Website

Chef-owner Nicole De La Paz pays homage to her family’s roots with Cuban and Latin American bar food, including messy Cuban sandwiches, chimichurri churrasco, mojo pork bowls, and a decadent chicken mole boosted with cherries. There’s also an all-day brunch submenu, that includes an ethereal fried egg biscuit sandwich with chorizo gravy, boozy slush cocktails and margaritas.

Two plates side by side: chorizo chili and cheesy jalapeño corn bread in honey butter
Chorizo chili and cheesy jalapeño corn bread in honey butter
The Church Cantina/Facebook

7. T-Town Cafe

Copy Link
8515 S Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98499
(253) 584-1524
(253) 584-1524

Diners can find Korean desserts built for sharing at this Lakewood cafe with a handsome dining room. Made-to-order taiyaki waffles brim with Nutella, ube soft serve, and more. Fresh fruit toppings, boba and jiggly rainbow jellies perch atop snowflake (bingsu-style) shaved ice. There’s also a wide range of Korean street snacks, such as bulgogi fries, Korean elote dogs, honey toast, and hotteok.

8. Cho Dang Tofu

Copy Link
9701 S Tacoma Way #101
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 682-1968
(253) 682-1968

Pillowy clouds of soft tofu give this spicy Korean soondubu soup its signature silken texture. From the list of 14 soondubu, first timers should order the bacon tofu soup and ask for extra yellow croaker banchan if available. There’s limited dine-in service, but the soups are also packaged to travel well for those who prefer takeout.

Also Featured in:

9. Tacoma Szechuan

Copy Link
9701 S Tacoma Way Unit 102
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 581-0102
(253) 581-0102
Visit Website

Super spiced cuisine is the specialty at this Lakewood restaurant. Diners can assemble a full meal just from the appetizer menu, which includes wontons in chile oil, Chongqing slobbering chicken, tofu, and cold noodles. Other standouts are the braised beef noodle soup, and hand shaved dan dan noodles.

A shredded Chinese pork dish with spices and vegetables atop a bed of rice
Tacoma Szechuan has a menu full of tongue-numbing dishes.
Joe McDonald/Google Maps

10. Bob's Bar-B-Q Pit

Copy Link
911 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 627-4899
(253) 627-4899
Visit Website

Bob and Elizabeth Littles founded Bob’s downtown in 1948. Their daughter Carolyn Littles moved the restaurant to the Hilltop 30 years ago and now runs it with her sons, who still cook with granddad’s Texas pit recipes. Sloppy sandwiches, tender ribs, supple pulled pork, hot wings, and chopped beef are served with a choice of three sauces carrying varying levels of heat. Diners should save room for Tacoma’s best peach cobbler.

Several large hunks of meat roasting on a barbecue
Bob’s Bar-B-Q has been around for decades, slinging excellent Texas pit dishes.
Bob’s Bar-B-Q/Facebook

11. Indo Asian Street Eatery

Copy Link
110 N Tacoma Ave suite a
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 503-3527
(253) 503-3527
Visit Website

Vathunyu “Yu” Nanakornphanom and Buoy Ngov cover Southeast Asian street food at their Stadium neighborhood destination. Satay, yakitori, Thai sausage and shrimp-and-chive dumplings are local favorites; and the noodle dishes, rice bowls and soups travel well. The owners also run Moshi Moshi, the solid ramen restaurant next door.

12. Gilman House

Copy Link
12 N Tacoma Ave
Tacoma, WA 98403
Visit Website

The Stadium neighborhood’s newest Sunday brunch destination serves buttery biscuits built for slathering with butter and jam on every flaky layer, like a biscuit hasselback (or topped with a wonderful vegetarian Impossible gravy). The dinner menu focuses on bistro and pub fare, including plant-based proteins, and a drinks menu that lists 25 gin cocktails.

13. Vien Dong

Copy Link
3801 S Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98418
(253) 472-6668
(253) 472-6668
Visit Website

Tacoma’s Lincoln neighborhood is the city’s epicenter for Vietnamese dining, and this long-tenured spot is a great example why, serving steaming hot bowls of pho that travel well, plus abundant bún noodle bowls, stir fry, and more. Phnom Penh noodles topped with a raft of cilantro are a must.

Spring rolls on a platter spread out like a bouquet with dipping sauce at the center
Spring rolls at Vien Dong
Vien Dong/Facebook

14. Cuerno Bravo Steakhouse

Copy Link
616 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 328-6688
(253) 328-6688
Visit Website

California-born, Mexico-raised chef David Orozco grew up in Guadalajara, where everything’s grilled over mesquite, and that’s the name of the game at his trio of Mexican steakhouses, along with just impeccably high-quality beef. The newest branch, Cuerno Bravo, is perhaps the swankiest of the three — less of a tavern feel than his Asadero locations in Seattle and Kent, and more geared toward a big birthday night. Ordering anything but a steak here is advised against. The 8-ounce Japanese wagyu A5 ribeye is a clever balance among size, quality, and price, and it comes with its own screamingly hot stone upon which diners interactively sizzle the wagyu themselves, morsel by morsel.

15. The Rusty Goat

Copy Link
S 7th St
Tacoma, WA 98402
(509) 426-4598
(509) 426-4598

Downtown Tac’s Opera Alley has a rep for funky, artsy shops and restaurants, and newcomer Rusty Goat is already fitting in seamlessly. Open only since February 2022, this Black-owned bar/cafe has a super-chill third-place vibe, espresso by local roasters, and one of Tacoma’s most diverse tap lists. Another fun bonus is its menu of okazu pan, warm Japanese buns filled with savory meat and veggies, made by Seattle’s Umami Kushi.

More in Maps

16. El Zocalo Tortas Y Bakery

Copy Link
701 S 38th St
Tacoma, WA 98418
(253) 474-9000
(253) 474-9000
Visit Website

Monster tortas on big buttery rolls, in myriad styles and flavor profiles, are served at this unassuming storefront in the Lincoln District–and they even come with housemade potato chips. El Zocalo is also a Mexican-style bakery, with a dazzling assortment of pasteles that includes flaky orejas (elephant ears) and conchas. The scene is casual with a doughnut-shop vibe. On the large and diverse torta menu, the supremo — that’s delicately breaded steak milanesa, pork thigh, slivered hot dogs, a very thin layer of scrambled egg, mozzarella, veggies, mayo, and tons and tons of avocado — is a standout.

A close up of a torta cut in half. Layers of thinly-sliced meats and gooey cheese are visible.
The supremo torta, with milanesa steak, mozzarella, roasted pork, sliced hot dogs, and scrambled egg.
Meg van Huygen/Eater Seattle

17. Wooden City

Copy Link
714 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 503-0762
(253) 503-0762
Visit Website

Abe Fox and Jon Green have re-imagined American favorites at Wooden City. Elevated pub fare is made in house, such as lamb bolognese with tagliatelle, salmon gravlax and beet ravioli stuffed with goat cheese — right alongside chicken thigh sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas. House specialty cocktails include Watermelon Sundae, with tequila, serrano-elderflower, and watermelon agave.

18. en Rama

Copy Link
1102 A St #220
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 223-7184
(253) 223-7184
Visit Website

Barkeep-owner Chris Keil blurs the lines between kitchen and bar with his expertly composed cocktails, including saffron-cardamom whiskey old fashioneds and margaritas goosed with pear brandy. The food menu features excellent burgers for vegans or omnivores, handmade pastas, an ever-changing menu of house pickles, and the best pimento cheese in Tacoma.

Also Featured in:

19. Dusty’s Hideaway

Copy Link
723 E 34th St
Tacoma, WA 98404
(253) 292-0106
(253) 292-0106
Visit Website

Set up in an old Craftsman in the up-and-coming McKinley neighborhood, Dusty’s has big Santa Fe energy: all mission-style furniture, pastel desert colors, a fascinating collection of vintage knickknacks, plus a tiny bar in the back (with boozy slushies!). Outside, there’s picnic tables and a big yard for alfresco dining and kids to run around in. The menu is Southwest-tinged brunch, burgers, and sandwiches with a handful of creative items, both food and cocktails. Their hot honey fried chicken sandwich is a serious contender for best fried chicken in the whole Puget Sound area, and the snacky chickaronnes–deep-fried chicken skins, in the style of pork chicharrones–are a rich little treat. 

20. Los Tamales

Copy Link
1018 72nd St E
Tacoma, WA 98404
(253) 301-0849
(253) 301-0849
Visit Website

Some of the city’s best tamales can be found at this East Tacoma spot, from the same family that operates El Jalapeno grocery store next door. In addition to the rotating tamale list (which typically includes chicken and pork), there’s also a long list of antojitos, plus barbacoa tacos with consomme, pizza-coas, and quesabirria. And corn tortillas are made fresh on site.

A tray of enchiladas, next to tacos and sauces in containers at Los Tamales in Tacoma
In addition to its namesake dish, Los Tamales has a wide selection of excellent tacos and other Mexican specialties.
Los Tamales/Facebook

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Sushi Tama

3919 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406

This mom-and-pop sushi restaurant has operated in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood for more than 20 years. No flaming rolls or splashy sauces here — just sushi with a simple aesthetic that showcases the freshest fish. And the menu features some of the best agedashi tofu in the city.

3919 6th Ave
Tacoma, WA 98406
(253) 761-1014
Visit Website

2. Peaks and Pints

3816 N 26th St b, Tacoma, WA 98407

Tacoma’s beer guru Ron Swarner and sandwich gods Robby and Justin Peterson have paired up in the Proctor neighborhood with this brew emporium. The beer list is a brew geek’s dream, with broad choices in sours and a tap list that looks like the greatest hits of South Sound breweries. Melty sandwiches, like the ham and pesto grinder, are well crafted, but there are also solid vegan options, like the field roast sandwich and Chao cheese.

3816 N 26th St b
Tacoma, WA 98407
(253) 328-5621
Visit Website

3. Loak Toung Thai

3807 Center St, Tacoma, WA 98409
Strips of meat drizzled with sesame seeds and a selection of sides in small bowls, with a green dipping sauce and a cabbage leaf, on a colorful plate
Loak Toung Thai is a gem in the Oakland neighborhood.
Loak Toung Thai/Facebook

This Thai restaurant in the Oakland neighborhood has Laotian and Cambodian influences as well. The Isaan grilled sour pork is best paired with khai jiao, the sticky rice omelet. There are also excellent curries, phad Thai, larb, and more at affordable prices.

3807 Center St
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 248-9813
Visit Website

4. Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt

3807 Center St, Tacoma, WA 98409
A vegetable-stuffed sandwich on two buns, with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, and yellow pepper
Melon Seed Deli has built a reputation for excellent sandwiches.
Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt/Instagram

At this Oakland deli, owner Mario Charles boasts a robust sandwich list, which includes a fantastic tuna melt with a three-cheese blend and a slider menu for vegetarians. Diners shouldn’t forget about the frozen yogurt, which is topped with fresh fruit. Available for takeout, but the deli doesn’t always answer the phone, so it’s best to just stop by.

3807 Center St
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 279-0029
Visit Website

5. Cham Garden Korean BBQ

10518 S Tacoma Way #5400, Lakewood, WA 98499

This tiny tabletop Korean barbecue spot comes with a long dine-in wait. A better option may be to purchase the restaurant’s marinated meats by-the-pound for takeout, grill Cham’s signature smoked pork jowl and tender bulgogi at home, and eat it alongside the restaurant’s prepared banchan, japchae or kimchi fried rice. KBBQ bowls are ready to eat right away and can be preordered online.

10518 S Tacoma Way #5400
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-2287
Visit Website

6. The Church Cantina

5240 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
Two plates side by side: chorizo chili and cheesy jalapeño corn bread in honey butter
Chorizo chili and cheesy jalapeño corn bread in honey butter
The Church Cantina/Facebook

Chef-owner Nicole De La Paz pays homage to her family’s roots with Cuban and Latin American bar food, including messy Cuban sandwiches, chimichurri churrasco, mojo pork bowls, and a decadent chicken mole boosted with cherries. There’s also an all-day brunch submenu, that includes an ethereal fried egg biscuit sandwich with chorizo gravy, boozy slush cocktails and margaritas.

5240 S Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98409
(253) 292-0544
Visit Website

7. T-Town Cafe

8515 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98499

Diners can find Korean desserts built for sharing at this Lakewood cafe with a handsome dining room. Made-to-order taiyaki waffles brim with Nutella, ube soft serve, and more. Fresh fruit toppings, boba and jiggly rainbow jellies perch atop snowflake (bingsu-style) shaved ice. There’s also a wide range of Korean street snacks, such as bulgogi fries, Korean elote dogs, honey toast, and hotteok.

8515 S Tacoma Way
Tacoma, WA 98499
(253) 584-1524

8. Cho Dang Tofu

9701 S Tacoma Way #101, Lakewood, WA 98499

Pillowy clouds of soft tofu give this spicy Korean soondubu soup its signature silken texture. From the list of 14 soondubu, first timers should order the bacon tofu soup and ask for extra yellow croaker banchan if available. There’s limited dine-in service, but the soups are also packaged to travel well for those who prefer takeout.

9701 S Tacoma Way #101
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 682-1968

9. Tacoma Szechuan

9701 S Tacoma Way Unit 102, Lakewood, WA 98499
A shredded Chinese pork dish with spices and vegetables atop a bed of rice
Tacoma Szechuan has a menu full of tongue-numbing dishes.
Joe McDonald/Google Maps

Super spiced cuisine is the specialty at this Lakewood restaurant. Diners can assemble a full meal just from the appetizer menu, which includes wontons in chile oil, Chongqing slobbering chicken, tofu, and cold noodles. Other standouts are the braised beef noodle soup, and hand shaved dan dan noodles.

9701 S Tacoma Way Unit 102
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 581-0102
Visit Website

10. Bob's Bar-B-Q Pit

911 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA 98405
Several large hunks of meat roasting on a barbecue
Bob’s Bar-B-Q has been around for decades, slinging excellent Texas pit dishes.
Bob’s Bar-B-Q/Facebook

Bob and Elizabeth Littles founded Bob’s downtown in 1948. Their daughter Carolyn Littles moved the restaurant to the Hilltop 30 years ago and now runs it with her sons, who still cook with granddad’s Texas pit recipes. Sloppy sandwiches, tender ribs, supple pulled pork, hot wings, and chopped beef are served with a choice of three sauces carrying varying levels of heat. Diners should save room for Tacoma’s best peach cobbler.

911 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 627-4899
Visit Website

11. Indo Asian Street Eatery

110 N Tacoma Ave suite a, Tacoma, WA 98403

Vathunyu “Yu” Nanakornphanom and Buoy Ngov cover Southeast Asian street food at their Stadium neighborhood destination. Satay, yakitori, Thai sausage and shrimp-and-chive dumplings are local favorites; and the noodle dishes, rice bowls and soups travel well. The owners also run Moshi Moshi, the solid ramen restaurant next door.

110 N Tacoma Ave suite a
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 503-3527
Visit Website

12. Gilman House

12 N Tacoma Ave, Tacoma, WA 98403

The Stadium neighborhood’s newest Sunday brunch destination serves buttery biscuits built for slathering with butter and jam on every flaky layer, like a biscuit hasselback (or topped with a wonderful vegetarian Impossible gravy). The dinner menu focuses on bistro and pub fare, including plant-based proteins, and a drinks menu that lists 25 gin cocktails.

12 N Tacoma Ave
Tacoma, WA 98403
Visit Website

13. Vien Dong

3801 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98418
Spring rolls on a platter spread out like a bouquet with dipping sauce at the center
Spring rolls at Vien Dong
Vien Dong/Facebook

Tacoma’s Lincoln neighborhood is the city’s epicenter for Vietnamese dining, and this long-tenured spot is a great example why, serving steaming hot bowls of pho that travel well, plus abundant bún noodle bowls, stir fry, and more. Phnom Penh noodles topped with a raft of cilantro are a must.

3801 S Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98418
(253) 472-6668
Visit Website

14. Cuerno Bravo Steakhouse

616 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

California-born, Mexico-raised chef David Orozco grew up in Guadalajara, where everything’s grilled over mesquite, and that’s the name of the game at his trio of Mexican steakhouses, along with just impeccably high-quality beef. The newest branch, Cuerno Bravo, is perhaps the swankiest of the three — less of a tavern feel than his Asadero locations in Seattle and Kent, and more geared toward a big birthday night. Ordering anything but a steak here is advised against. The 8-ounce Japanese wagyu A5 ribeye is a clever balance among size, quality, and price, and it comes with its own screamingly hot stone upon which diners interactively sizzle the wagyu themselves, morsel by morsel.

616 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 328-6688
Visit Website

15. The Rusty Goat

S 7th St, Tacoma, WA 98402

Downtown Tac’s Opera Alley has a rep for funky, artsy shops and restaurants, and newcomer Rusty Goat is already fitting in seamlessly. Open only since February 2022, this Black-owned bar/cafe has a super-chill third-place vibe, espresso by local roasters, and one of Tacoma’s most diverse tap lists. Another fun bonus is its menu of okazu pan, warm Japanese buns filled with savory meat and veggies, made by Seattle’s Umami Kushi.

S 7th St
Tacoma, WA 98402
(509) 426-4598

Related Maps

16. El Zocalo Tortas Y Bakery

701 S 38th St, Tacoma, WA 98418
A close up of a torta cut in half. Layers of thinly-sliced meats and gooey cheese are visible.
The supremo torta, with milanesa steak, mozzarella, roasted pork, sliced hot dogs, and scrambled egg.
Meg van Huygen/Eater Seattle

Monster tortas on big buttery rolls, in myriad styles and flavor profiles, are served at this unassuming storefront in the Lincoln District–and they even come with housemade potato chips. El Zocalo is also a Mexican-style bakery, with a dazzling assortment of pasteles that includes flaky orejas (elephant ears) and conchas. The scene is casual with a doughnut-shop vibe. On the large and diverse torta menu, the supremo — that’s delicately breaded steak milanesa, pork thigh, slivered hot dogs, a very thin layer of scrambled egg, mozzarella, veggies, mayo, and tons and tons of avocado — is a standout.

701 S 38th St
Tacoma, WA 98418
(253) 474-9000
Visit Website

17. Wooden City

714 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98402

Abe Fox and Jon Green have re-imagined American favorites at Wooden City. Elevated pub fare is made in house, such as lamb bolognese with tagliatelle, salmon gravlax and beet ravioli stuffed with goat cheese — right alongside chicken thigh sandwiches and wood-fired pizzas. House specialty cocktails include Watermelon Sundae, with tequila, serrano-elderflower, and watermelon agave.

714 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 503-0762
Visit Website

18. en Rama

1102 A St #220, Tacoma, WA 98402

Barkeep-owner Chris Keil blurs the lines between kitchen and bar with his expertly composed cocktails, including saffron-cardamom whiskey old fashioneds and margaritas goosed with pear brandy. The food menu features excellent burgers for vegans or omnivores, handmade pastas, an ever-changing menu of house pickles, and the best pimento cheese in Tacoma.

1102 A St #220
Tacoma, WA 98402
(253) 223-7184
Visit Website

19. Dusty’s Hideaway

723 E 34th St, Tacoma, WA 98404

Set up in an old Craftsman in the up-and-coming McKinley neighborhood, Dusty’s has big Santa Fe energy: all mission-style furniture, pastel desert colors, a fascinating collection of vintage knickknacks, plus a tiny bar in the back (with boozy slushies!). Outside, there’s picnic tables and a big yard for alfresco dining and kids to run around in. The menu is Southwest-tinged brunch, burgers, and sandwiches with a handful of creative items, both food and cocktails. Their hot honey fried chicken sandwich is a serious contender for best fried chicken in the whole Puget Sound area, and the snacky chickaronnes–deep-fried chicken skins, in the style of pork chicharrones–are a rich little treat. 

723 E 34th St
Tacoma, WA 98404
(253) 292-0106
Visit Website

20. Los Tamales

1018 72nd St E, Tacoma, WA 98404
A tray of enchiladas, next to tacos and sauces in containers at Los Tamales in Tacoma
In addition to its namesake dish, Los Tamales has a wide selection of excellent tacos and other Mexican specialties.
Los Tamales/Facebook

Some of the city’s best tamales can be found at this East Tacoma spot, from the same family that operates El Jalapeno grocery store next door. In addition to the rotating tamale list (which typically includes chicken and pork), there’s also a long list of antojitos, plus barbacoa tacos with consomme, pizza-coas, and quesabirria. And corn tortillas are made fresh on site.

1018 72nd St E
Tacoma, WA 98404
(253) 301-0849
Visit Website

Related Maps