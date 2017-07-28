20 Terrific Restaurants in Tacoma

Seattle’s southern neighbor has a wide selection of excellent dining options, from Korean fare to barbecue to tortas, and plenty more

Tacoma’s dining scene has been thriving in recent years, with a diverse mix of wonderful restaurants. Some of that growth has been stymied by the pandemic (longtime favorites Pacific Grill and the Swiss Restaurant & Pub shuttered for good). But there are still plenty of great places hanging tough including hole-in-the-walls, fine dining spots with fancy booze to-go, dumpling stands, taquerias, soup emporiums, and top-notch soul food for omnivores and vegans alike. While this list generally sticks to Tacoma, it makes a few detours to Lakewood’s Korean dining district, because it’s one of Pierce County’s best food destinations.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.