10 Spots to Eat Teriyaki, Seattle’s Comfort Classic

Top shops for the city’s iconic dish

by Leonardo David Raymundo and Harry Cheadle Updated
Seattle-style teriyaki is an icon, “the closest this city comes to a Chicago dog,” as the New York Times put it years ago. The teriyaki recipe said to have originated in chef Toshi Kasahara’s kitchen in the 1970s is usually sweeter, thicker, and more heavily spiced than what you’d find in Japan, not subtle but satisfying. Popularized by Kasahara and spread by Korean immigrants, teriyaki was fast-casual dining before “fast-casual dining” was a thing.

Though there are fewer teriyaki shops than their used to be (a possible consequence of Seattle’s long-ongoing gentrification) it remains the lifeblood of the city, a lunch you can get in nearly every neighborhood for less than an hour’s worth of minimum wage. It’s food you eat in your car, or on your 30, or when you don’t have time to eat anything else. The finely sliced, glazed, and grilled chicken meat over steaming rice is as timeless as the logo on a can of Rainier. The following is a collection of the top teriyaki in the city, and a call to appreciate the sweet-savory goodness that isn’t gone but risks being forgotten.

As usual, this list is organized geographically rather than ranked. If you want to tell us about your favorite teriyaki place, or talk about anything else, email our tipline at seattle@eater.com.

Toshi’s Teriyaki Grill

Toshi’s is run by the guy who started it all: Toshi Kasahara, considered the godfather of Seattle-style teriyaki. He’s lent his name to plenty of teriyaki spots since his first in 1976, but this Mill Creek restaurant is his current base. It’s a vital pilgrimage for any true teriyaki fan.

16212 Bothell Everett Hwy, Mill Creek, WA 98012
(425) 225-6420
(425) 225-6420

Choice Deli & Grocery

This place calls itself a deli but really it’s mostly a beer shop with an impressive selection that also serves some of the best teriyaki in Ballard. Do yourself a favor and get a combo, which lets you add an egg roll or an order of gyoza to your box — and don’t forget that this place also does Korean fried chicken. (What’s can’t Choice do?) At lunchtime and when school gets out, students from nearby Ballard High can flood this place, so be warned.

6415 8th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 789-0211
(206) 789-0211
A box of teriyaki chicken and an egg roll Harry Cheadle

Itadakimasu

It’s hard to know what to make of Itadakimasu upon first glance. The exterior suggests mid-1960s Tokyo diner, while the inside channels a soulful jazz lounge. Just know that the teriyaki here is leveled up, served on a fancier plate than the typical affair, and with options ranging from crisp takoyaki balls to chicken katsu. Simplify your life, though, by ordering the crisply fried mochiko chicken and going home happy.

4743 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA
(206) 659-0722
(206) 659-0722

Sunny Teriyaki

With so many changes over the years in the Magnolia, Queen Anne, and Ballard neighborhoods, it’s a minor miracle that unassuming Sunny Teriyaki, perched above Interbay, has stood the test of time. This no-nonsense neighborhood eatery delivers consistently quality meat in its dishes. The spicy teriyaki gives a nice kick to the usual affair, making this a community favorite.

2120 W Emerson Pl #2, Seattle, WA
(206) 281-9339
(206) 281-9339

Yoshino Teriyaki

Healthcare workers in the nearby hospitals can attest to the legitimacy of Yoshino’s Teriyaki, whose spicy options balance out teriyaki’s typical sweetness. There’s nothing fancy about this corner eatery, just huge chunks of mouth-watering protein, served on a bed of warm rice or yakisoba noodles.

1010 Madison St, Seattle, WA
(206) 624-5707
(206) 624-5707

Okinawa Teriyaki

Hidden downtown, Okinawa Teriyaki isn’t shy about its mammoth portions. The thick slabs of juicy grilled chicken are phenomenal, but Okinawa also serves a steaming, flavorful bowl of spicy chicken ramen if you’re feeling teriyakied out. The prices have remained consistently low, which makes this the ultimate spot for a quick lunch or takeout meal.

1100 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
(206) 447-2648
(206) 447-2648

Asia Ginger Teriyaki

Asia Ginger is the preferred afternoon visit for many Pioneer Square professionals on the move. The service is lightning quick, but the interior has a fair number of tables if you’d like to stay put. The teriyaki uses a leaner meat than most places, without the skin, and the price tag is slightly higher than normal, but it’s balanced by free miso soup and crunchy gyoza morsels.

209 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
(206) 264-0500
(206) 264-0500
A plate of teriyaki Kristi T./Yelp

Toshio's Teriyaki

South Seattle is stocked with hidden gems that quietly dish out awesome food at low prices. Toshio’s is one of those places. The building is surprisingly modern, with big floor-to-ceiling windows in an open, loft-like structure. The staff is welcoming and friendly, making this a perfect spot for a quick bite or a cheap date night. The scrumptious tempura bites are a crispy complement to the teriyaki.

1706 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
(206) 323-6303
(206) 323-6303

Nikko Teriyaki

Family-owned Nikko Teriyaki has been satisfying starved West Seattlites for years. You won’t find much elbow room in this bustling mom and pop shop, but you will find some great teriyaki and even some surprisingly tasty Chinese dishes. For the noodle lovers, add the chicken or beef yakisoba to your meal, served hot off the grill.

4710 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
(206) 937-8374
(206) 937-8374
A plate of teriyaki Michael M./Yelp

Grillbird

Local celeb J. Kenji Lopez-Alt may not “get” Seattle’s love of teriyaki, but even he was wowed by the innovations at West Seattle’s Hawaiian-influenced Grillbird. They do the standard chicken teriyaki here, but also experiment with steak teriyaki, sesame tofu and cauliflower, and “Hawaiian Gold BBQ,” which tosses fried chicken in a sweet honey mustard–pineapple sauce. Their sides include mac salad and bok choy — no sad coleslaw cups here. When a format is a staid and traditional as teriyaki, this kind of stuff constitutes a revelation. Come get the next generation of teriyaki.

6501 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 402-4388
(206) 402-4388

