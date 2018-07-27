 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two halves of a soyrizo-filled banh mi and a glass of beer.
The soy chorizo banh mi at Ba Bar Green.
Geoffrey Smith/ LookatLao

14 Terrific Restaurants for Vegan Food in Seattle

Where to get great meatless and dairy-free dishes in the Seattle area

by Matthew Lombardi, Holly Regan, Gabe Guarente, and Jade Yamazaki Stewart
The soy chorizo banh mi at Ba Bar Green.
| Geoffrey Smith/ LookatLao
Seattle has a wide variety of vegan dining options, not to mention a strong selection of vegetarian restaurants, which can usually accommodate vegans with ease. No matter where one goes around the region, it’s not too difficult to find dive bars, diners, and upscale destinations dedicated to meatless dishes. Here are some of the best options around town.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Cycle Dogs

The former food truck has opened its first-ever restaurant in Ballard, with a menu its well-crafted spins on Whataburger and Dick’s burgers, as well as meatless hot dogs loaded with toppings. There are also a few must-try brunch items, such as breakfast burritos and tofu “eggy” sandwiches, while fans can pick up the “Best Damn Ranch” and other sauces for retail.

5410 17th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 372-8510
(206) 372-8510

Pi Vegan Pizzeria

This quirky, no-frills U District standby claims the title “America’s oldest vegan pizzeria.” The pies take influences from both old-world traditions (margarita, pesto) and fast food spins (BBQ chicken, mac and cheese). There’s dine-in service, and the restaurant also sells beer and wine to go.

5301 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 343-1415
(206) 343-1415

Broadfork Cafe

This welcoming U District spot serves quinoa and rice bowls, salads, soups, and sandwiches, with an emphasis on locally-grown ingredients. Diners can find the same menu at Broadfork’s Lower Queen Anne location.

4757 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 522-6966
(206) 522-6966
Pictured is a vegetable plate with carrots, red bell pepper, and sprouts from Broadfork Cafe.
Broadfork Cafe has a number of vegetable-packed bowls on the menu.
Broadfork Cafe

Harvest Beat

This respected vegan restaurant in Wallingford is known for its excellent tasting menus, which has recently included dishes such as a saffron “lobster” mushroom bisque, zucchini corn cakes, and cashew cheese-filled tamales covered in Theo’s chocolate mole. It also offers a few enticing a la carte lunch items, such as mung bean crepes and ravioli with smoked tomato sauce.

1711 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 547-1348
(206) 547-1348

Cafe Flora

This warm, family-friendly restaurant (with a new Beacon Hill bakery offshoot) has been a Madison Valley favorite for nearly 30 years. All-day snacks include tacos dorados made with black bean stew, yam fries, and a sensational vegan cinnamon rolls.

2901 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 325-9100
(206) 325-9100

Kati Vegan Thai

Seattle has several other great vegan Thai options, but this bright addition to the South Lake Union dining scene sets the bar with satisfying, creative takes on classic dishes (there’s also a Kirkland offshoot, new this year) . From fresh garden rolls to pad see-ew, the flavors really pop, and the desserts, including coconut mango delight and coconut fancy, are a star attraction.

1190 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 900-7954
(206) 900-7954

Eggs and Plants

This charming Belltown shop offers vegetarian and vegan Middle Eastern street food that’s ready in a flash. The stripped-down menu of four sandwiches can all be made vegan by omitting the egg found in two of them. Thick, fluffy pitas are stuffed with subtly spiced ingredients, plenty of pickled vegetables, and nutty tahini.

2229 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 448-2050
(206) 448-2050

Plum Bistro

This Capitol Hill restaurant from chef Makini Howell has a variety of kid-friendly family meal options that can feed four or more. There’s even a brunch selection, with “chicken” fried seitan, country gravy, waffles, and maple syrup, along with the restaurant’s popular Mac and Yease, a mac and cheese twist made with smoked tofu and soy cream. 

1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 838-5333
(206) 838-5333

Chu Minh Tofu and Vegan Deli

This no-frills International District standby serves up Vietnamese dishes such as pho and tofu banh mi, and lets diners design their own rice bowl from dozens of options, including luffa, jackfruit, and curries.

1043 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 228-5449
(206) 228-5449

Oak

Meat-alternative pub fare, generously portioned, is on order at this lively Beacon Hill restaurant. Highlights include the Rebellyous “chicken” tenders with vegan breading and rich, savory-sweet barbecue sauce; vegan BBQ meatloaf sliders; and the Phish Which, a vegetable patty smothered with savory dill and caper tartar sauce. There’s also some new outdoor seating.

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 535-7070
(206) 535-7070

Georgetown Liquor Company

The longtime vegan and vegetarian bar recently got a revival from Alan Threewit, co-owner of Capitol Hill’s heavy metal-influenced den Highline. Threewit gave the place a refresh, and an all vegan menu, with alternate protein takes on pulled pork, reubens, and French dips. There are plenty of cocktails as well, including a white Russian with lavender-infused vodka and soy milk.

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle, WA 98108
(206) 402-5367
(206) 402-5367

Amy's Merkato Ethiopian & Eritrean Restaurant and Deli

This Hillman City Ethiopian and Eritrean spot is a hybrid restaurant, cafe, and deli that serves up excellent breakfast all day (the fava bean, tomato, toasted flaxseed, and jalapeno foul is terrific), as well as a strong selection of vegetarian/vegan combos that include lentil and split-pea wots. Don’t forget about the strong coffee selection as well.

5710 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 324-2527
(206) 324-2527

Ba Bar Green

In 2021, Ba Bar owners Eric Banh and Teresa Nguyen added a vegan walk-up window to their SLU location of Ba Bar. The menu at Ba Bar Green is a little more international compared to Banh’s other restaurants, with dishes like Sichuan dan dan noodles with Beyond meat, kimchi fried rice with Beyond sausage, and a soyrizo banh mi. The execution, and balance of flavors in the dishes, remains excellent.

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 582-2131
(206) 582-2131

Araya's Place

This Thai restaurant with locations in Seattle’s U District and Madison Valley and in Bellevue, has been serving vegan versions of Thai classics to Seattleites since 1987. Highlights include to the tofu larb, the fragrant tom yum with silky soft tofu, and the mushroom drunken noodles, made with shiitake, portobello, and oyster mushrooms.

5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 524-4332
(206) 524-4332

