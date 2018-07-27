14 Terrific Restaurants for Vegan Food in Seattle

Where to get great meatless and dairy-free dishes in the Seattle area

Seattle has a wide variety of vegan dining options, not to mention a strong selection of vegetarian restaurants, which can usually accommodate vegans with ease. No matter where one goes around the region, it’s not too difficult to find dive bars, diners, and upscale destinations dedicated to meatless dishes. Here are some of the best options around town.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.