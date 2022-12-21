 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Corn tamales, asparagus, a pepper, and cubes of cheese stacked on a plate
Los Hernández Tamales is a Union Gap icon.
Gordon King/Eater

11 Restaurants to Seek Out in Eastern Washington

Ramen, tamales, and Irish pub classics show off the worthwhile mix of cuisines available way east of Seattle

by Teo Bicchieri
Los Hernández Tamales is a Union Gap icon.
| Gordon King/Eater
by Teo Bicchieri

Many people know Washington as the Evergreen State as well as the home of awesome salmon and some famous vampires. While that’s all fair, it’s only part of the truth. Drive east from Seattle and Puget Sound on I-90 for a mere 90 minutes and you’ll find the Eastern Washington landscape a far cry from Western Washington’s busy metro corridors, Pacific coastline, and lush greenery. The stellar dining options on the dry, desert-like side of the Cascade Range are a bit fewer and farther between, but they’re absolutely worth a trip, especially since so much of the state’s food and grapes grow here.

Whether you want seasonal tamales featuring fresh produce from surrounding farms or world-class Mediterranean dishes in the heart of wine country, here are some of the restaurants to prioritize in Eastern Washington’s section of the Inland Empire.

Banzai Teriyaki

Few restaurants garnered as much attention on this side of Snoqualmie Pass as Banzai Teryaki did in the lead-up to its opening in 2022. Given the high-profile departure of Seattle star chef Shota Najakima, the fact that this place opened at all was met with fanfare, but thankfully the end result warrants praise as well. Banzai is big on atmosphere with a tight menu focused on the chicken teriyaki, which comes skin-on for a deeper flavor than expected; you can also get classic fried rice, teriyaki-soba noodles, and a few appetizers like gyoza and veggie tempura. The drink selection is fun too, featuring a range of Japanese spirits, sake, and cocktails like a shiso mojito as well as some local beers on tap.

219 E 1st St, Cle Elum, WA 98922
(509) 674-7777
(509) 674-7777

Larch

Larch’s fine Italian cuisine may seem out of place in the little Bavarian-inspired mountain town of Leavenworth. But wander inside for an experience that mimics the southern side of the Alps, fostered by the scent of fresh-baked bread and bold aromatic herbs. Chef Ben Herreid’s full line of bronze die-pressed handmade pastas pair with seasonal ingredients, from pappardelle rolling in ragu to campanelle tossed with woodsy boscaiola sauce, leaving nothing to chance. As for accompaniments, the octopus is tender enough to cut with a fork, the tiramisu a delicate slice of the divine.

214 8th St, Leavenworth, WA 98826
(509) 888-5252
(509) 888-5252

Julep Kitchen & Bar

For years, many folks heading east from Puget Sound have overlooked Ellensburg. That’s starting to change thanks in part to Julep, a 2021 addition that brought a breath of fresh air to a sleepy downtown that has been revitalizing recently. The bar and restaurant, which is only open to those 21 and older, offers a soulful take on classic Cajun cuisine coupled with a wide variety of classic and reimagined cocktails. Choose a local-beef burger or catfish po’ boy, crispy fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, or even some fun meat-free options like fried cauliflower or tofu bites with spicy South of the Disco fries.

429 N Main St, Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 201-1282
(509) 201-1282

Miner's Drive-In Restaurant

Since Miner’s Drive-In Restaurant opened in 1948 it has attracted diners from across the state and developed a cult following thanks to the busloads of school kids on their way home from class trips and sports. Not much has changed in the intervening years; the popular pit stop specializes in giant meals at an affordable price, primarily classic burgers and sandwiches, though the menu also features a variety of salads, seafood, and other less-common drive-in finds. In addition to the flagship Big Miner Burger, you should turn your attention to the chicken burger, slaw chili dog, and milkshakes.

2415 S 1st St, Yakima, WA 98903
(509) 457-8194
(509) 457-8194

Los Hernández Tamales

Tucked away beneath the north slopes of the Union Gap is a simple, whitewashed cinderblock building that contains one of Central Washington’s greatest culinary treasures. Los Hernández Tamales has perfected the tamale since Felipe Fernandez opened the doors in 1990, picking up a James Beard America’s Classic award in 2018 for honoring this traditional Mesoamerican food. The menu is utterly spare, so you can always expect corn tamales filled with pork or chicken with salsa alongside rice and beans or salad; if you visit during asparagus season in the spring, you’ll also find sensational asparagus and pepper jack cheese tamales.

3706 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903
(509) 457-6003
(509) 457-6003

Kittitas Cafe

Owned and operated by local MacKenzie Cohen and her husband, Jack, who hails from Australia, Kittitas Cafe blends traditional diner fare — the house-made hollandaise on the eggs Benedict is rich yet light and delightfully lemony — with some modern twists on the classics. Patrons line up to order while baristas deftly work the sleek espresso machine, putting Olympia Coffee beans to good use. A suite of house-made syrups and flavorings are welcome additions. Show up early for any number of rotating daily pastries and baked goods, as Jack is a baker by trade, or enjoy a full Aussie breakfast of bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, grilled mushrooms, and tomato with toast.

301 Main St, Kittitas, WA 98934
(509) 201-1454
(509) 201-1454

Old Schoolhouse Brewery

Old Schoolhouse Brewery’s location along the Chewuch River in Winthrop is a beacon to the road-weary intrepid enough to make the journey this far north and off the beaten path of the 1-90 corridor. The atmosphere is welcoming and the food menu is more eclectic than that of your average brewpub, with tabbouleh salad and lamb kofta listed alongside classics like Bavarian pretzels, wings, nachos, and cheeseburgers. It’s a good match for the beer, an assortment of standbys, seasonal brews, and one-offs. Grab a fresh-hop beer if you see one — Yakima Valley harvests roughly 75 percent of the country’s hops in the fall, after all — or have a core beer like the roasty Rendezvous Porter, no less special for its wide availability. The company also runs Mazama Public House another 15 minutes up the road at the Mazama trailhead.

155 Riverside Ave, Winthrop, WA 98862
(509) 996-3183
(509) 996-3183

Cugini Italian Import Foods

Located at the western edge of Walla Walla where the city abuts College Place, Cugini Italian Imports & Deli specializes in homey Italian food and groceries served over the counter deli-style, for lunch in a small dining room, or for takeout. Expect tortellini, ravioli, and plenty of other pastas; fresh panini and sandwiches; desserts; and dozens of imported meats and cheeses — from goudas and cheddars to prosciutto to coppa — by the pound alongside all the classic charcuterie fixings for those wanting to elevate their wine-tasting tour of one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier wine growing regions.

960 Wallula Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362
(509) 526-0809
(509) 526-0809

Saffron Mediterranean Kitchen

This Mediterranean stunner is nestled in a delightfully restored building in downtown Walla Walla and led by Chris Ainsworth, who has been a semi-finalist for the James Beard Awards’ Best Chef in the Northwest six times. As you decide between Saffron’s luscious sharable appetizers like a meze plate and salt cod croquettes, don’t miss the kibbeh nayyeh, Lebanon’s quintessential comfort food consisting of raw ground lamb and a tantalizing mixture of spices. As for mains, the hanger steak will stick with you, its rich adobo marinade offset wonderfully by a tangy salsa. The wine cellar is fit for a king, showcasing a dazzling array of local, regional, and international wines, and a strong selection of aperitifs, digestifs, and small-batch cocktails complicates the decision-making process even further.

330 W Main St, Walla Walla, WA 99362
(509) 525-2112
(509) 525-2112

Nudo Ramen House

Spokane has plenty of charms, not least of which is Nudo Ramen House. Try not to fill up solely on the first page of the menu; the pan-fried gyoza are perfect when covered in black vinegar, and it’d be easy to wallow in them, but you also need to save plenty of room for the ramen. Traditional and unpretentious yet sophisticated, Nudo has given diners the closest thing imaginable to quick ramen without compromising on the quality. The spicy seafood ramen is rich and spicy but not overwhelmingly briny, and the tonkotsu has a deep complexity. Pick something from the expanding sake list to take any meal to the next level. Both locations, in downtown Spokane and on the North Side, are worth a visit.

818 W Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 290-5763
(509) 290-5763

O'Doherty's Irish Grille

O’Doherty’s Irish Grille is a staple of downtown Spokane’s social scene, known for its old-world ambiance, home-style Irish comfort food, and rousing tradition of table-top singing. Contemporary pub fare like an Irish Burger with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing shares space on the menu with satisfying Irish classics like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and bangers and mash — and the bartenders know how to pour a proper pint of Guinness, of course.

525 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201
(509) 747-0322
(509) 747-0322

