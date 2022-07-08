Share All sharing options for: Eight Excellent Wedding Venues That Happen to be Restaurants

Where to tie the knot at some of the city’s finest restaurants

After more than three years of elopements, virtual vows, minimonies, and other socially-distant ways to tie the knot during the pandemic, Seattle’s wedding season is back in full bloom. If exceptional food is part of the nuptial plan, some of the city’s finest restaurants make a great wedding venue as well.

Downtown’s luxurious Hotel 1000 has a wedding menu that features options like grilled lamb chops, beef tenderloin, and roasted halibut; Ballard mainstay Ray’s Boathouse excels at salmon, fresh oysters and mussels, as well as its herb rolled leg of lamb; and award-winning Canlis offers three-course dinners with highlights like wagyu, and decadent chocolate fondant.

Here’s eight standout establishments (including two hotels with excellent restaurants) that also accommodate weddings. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically from West to East.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.