A tuxedo-wearing groom sweeps a bride off her feet in front of the Ray’s Boathouse marquee. The bride’s veil billows in the wind.
Weddings at Ray’s Boathouse offer stunning waterfront views as well as an exceptional seafood menu.
Sasha Reiko Photography

Eight Excellent Wedding Venues That Happen to be Restaurants

Where to tie the knot at some of the city’s finest restaurants

by Mark Van Streefkerk
Weddings at Ray's Boathouse offer stunning waterfront views as well as an exceptional seafood menu.
| Sasha Reiko Photography
by Mark Van Streefkerk

After more than three years of elopements, virtual vows, minimonies, and other socially-distant ways to tie the knot during the pandemic, Seattle’s wedding season is back in full bloom. If exceptional food is part of the nuptial plan, some of the city’s finest restaurants make a great wedding venue as well.

Downtown’s luxurious Hotel 1000 has a wedding menu that features options like grilled lamb chops, beef tenderloin, and roasted halibut; Ballard mainstay Ray’s Boathouse excels at salmon, fresh oysters and mussels, as well as its herb rolled leg of lamb; and award-winning Canlis offers three-course dinners with highlights like wagyu, and decadent chocolate fondant.

Here’s eight standout establishments (including two hotels with excellent restaurants) that also accommodate weddings. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically from West to East.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Ray's Boathouse

Ray’s hosts weddings year round in its private Northwest Room right next to the Boathouse and Cafe. Views off the deck overlook Shilshole Bay, and there’s an indoor space just in case the weather turns. Ray’s culinary team offers full bar and dining menus with seafood, meat, and vegetarian options. The Northwest Room also has a dance floor, built in sound system and screen. Find out more at Ray’s official wedding page.

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 789-3770
(206) 789-3770

Salty's on Alki Beach

For nuptials with an unmatched view of the Seattle skyline, head to Salty’s on Alki Beach. Choose from three private dining rooms, all with patios or decks, or combine all three for the Grand Skyline Ballroom experience, which accommodates up to 300 guests. Some examples from the banquet menu are New York Strip, Steelhead, lobster tail, risotto, and kids options.

1936 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 937-1600
(206) 937-1600

The Edgewater Hotel

Close to Pike Place Market, this waterfront hotel is home to the award-winning Six Seven Restaurant, and it also has seven private venues available for weddings and other events. One of the perks of a wedding package is discounted hotel rates for up to nine rooms. The team behind Six Seven provides the food, known for exceptional steak, seafood, sliders, and a post-wedding brunch.  

2411 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 792-5959
(206) 792-5959

Canlis

It’s one of the most iconic restaurants in Seattle, and its penthouse is available for weddings — provided you book out far in advance. It could be over a year wait for a weekend event. For those that don’t mind a weeknight nuptial, there are still some limited spots available this year. The penthouse has wrap-around views of Lake Union and the Cascades, a full service bar, and a baby grand piano. Check out Canlis’ classic menu for options like miso arancini; chicken roasted with radicchio, apple, and fennel; and scallops pierre.

2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-3313
(206) 283-3313

Hotel 1000, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Downtown’s Hotel 1000 has some luxurious amenities like a spa, the All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar, and two venues perfect for weddings. The greenhouse has glass walls and ceiling, which opens to the night sky during summer. Wedding menu highlights include seasonal vegetables, fresh oysters, and serrano ham wrapped scallops in addition to other steak and seafood staples.

1000 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 957-1000
(206) 957-1000

Dockside At Dukes

Just between South Lake Union and Eastlake, Dockside at Dukes has waterfront views of Lake Union, with indoor and outdoor areas that can accommodate up to 325 wedding guests. Duke’s Seafood is a Seattle favorite for sustainable seafood, with seven locations in the area. For weddings, some popular Duke’s items are crab cakes, pan seared salmon and red wine braised short ribs.

1111 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 257-1586
(206) 257-1586

Westward

Located at the north end of Lake Union, Westward has a deck with sweeping views, fire pit, and boat parking. In cooler months, wedding guests can get cozy on the deck’s Adirondack chairs under wool blankets. Oysters and seafood with a bit of Mediterranean influence rule the day here, as well as items from other Sea Creatures restaurants and neighbors like Sea Wolf Bakers.

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 552-8215
(206) 552-8215

The Corson Building

An intimate gem tucked in the Georgetown neighborhood, The Courson Building has a garden, patio space, and main dining area. Thursdays through Sundays The Courson Building serves prix fixe and a la carte offerings crafted with seasonal ingredients (ricotta dumplings with morels, English peas, and ramps were a recent item) by reservation. With its thoughtfully crafted menus and attention to detail, this venue has a unique enchantment that’s not to be overlooked.

5609 Corson Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
(206) 762-3330
(206) 762-3330

Related Maps