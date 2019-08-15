 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A steak from Metropolitan grill on a wood board next to a glass of red wine.
Metr
Metropolitan Grill

Where to Get Great Steak in Seattle

With white-gloved service and premium cuts, casual grills, and more

by Gabe Guarente and Megan Hill
Metr
| Metropolitan Grill
by Gabe Guarente and Megan Hill

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a satisfying steak — and those looking for premium cuts of meat expertly aged, seasoned, and cooked have come to the right place. Seattle has easy access to many of the best sustainable farms and ranches in the country, while also offering a wide variety of cuisines that deliver fantastic meaty dishes. Here, carnivores should find plenty to love from the selections, whether it’s mesquite-grilled carne asada, kalbi short ribs, or a Frenchified whole animal extravaganza.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Beast and Cleaver

At this hybrid butcher shop-restauraunt from London native Kevin Smith (formerly of acclaimed steakhouse The Butcher’s Table), customers can find premium cuts of pasture-raised meat from local farms, as well as terrines, porchetta di testa, and European style pâté en croûte. These meats are on full display at Peasant, the shop’s $100 meat-heavy tasting menu and and a more casual a la carte wine bar menu.

2362 NW 80th St, Seattle, WA 98117
(206) 708-1400
(206) 708-1400

Maple Leaf’s beer and butcher shop has a wide variety of meats, but the dry-aged steaks stand out in all their well-marbled glory, sustainably sourced from Pacific Northwest farms, from Eastern Washington ribeyes to Idaho wagyu bavettes. Options include prepared steaks for takeout (or limited dine-in), plus a deli case to see what fresh cuts look most enticing to take back home.

7777 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 659-0074
(206) 659-0074

This relaxed Japanese steakhouse in Wallingford is one of the more underrated meat purveyors in the city, with an emphasis on whole-animal butchery. The menu specializes in premium cuts, although the prices aren’t too outrageous.

6904, 2208 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 588-1568
(206) 588-1568

This low-pretense Korean-influenced restaurant in Fremont is about more than just red meat. But there’s no denying that the restaurant’s kalbi short ribs with grilled kimchi live up to the hype, while seasonal offerings, like Sichuan peppercorn Bavette, round out a tight, enticing list.

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-5685
(206) 632-5685
Kalbi beef short ribs with sauce sit on top of grilled kimchi at Joule restaurant in Fremont.
Kalbi short ribs at Joule on top of grilled kimchi
Joule [Official Photo]

North Capitol Hill’s Mexican steakhouse serves big piles of tender, perfectly cooked beef. Standouts include the 25-day dry-aged New York strip, topped with salsa, and the rib eye with grilled cactus.

2359 10th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 709-2222
(206) 709-2222

Meat nerds tend to flock to this high-end Bellevue mainstay for its rare and limited-availability steaks, but the menu always delivers a consistently wide variety of cuts, including Delmonico New York strip and a 42 day custom-aged rib eye. 

11111 NE 8th St #125, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 440-0880
(425) 440-0880
A view of a medium-rare cooked sirloin steak from John Howie Steak in Bellevue.
Sirloin at John Howie Steak
John Howie Steak

Renowned chef Renee Erickson’s Frenchified steakhouse is Capitol Hill’s prime destination for meat lovers, with a dedication to whole animal butchery and local sourcing (Bateau uses its own beef dry-aged on Whidbey Island). The airy, Parisian bistro vibe is also a welcome departure from the stodgy steakhouses of the past.

1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 900-8699
(206) 900-8699

In 2020, the Pacific Northwest throwback favorite opened a new 10,000-square-foot location at Belltown’s historic Union Stables building just north of Pike Place Market. With a main dining area, four private rooms, and a bar, there’s plenty of space for those dining in.

2200 Western Ave Ste. 101, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 728-1337
(206) 728-1337

Metropolitan Grill

Although this swanky Downtown classic got a remodel a few years ago, it’s still as old school as it gets. The selection of dry-aged, juicy Double R Ranch beef range from loins to New York peppercorn, and there’s an encyclopedic wine list.

820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 624-3287
(206) 624-3287
A steak from Metropolitan grill on a wood board next to a glass of red wine.
Metropolitan Grill has been around since 1983.
Metropolitan Grill

Laid-back Jak’s remains a West Seattle neighborhood favorite, thanks to a selection of wonderfully tender cuts, such as the Nebraska beef dry- or wet-aged for 28 days, served with an array of hearty sides. Those on the outskirts of Seattle can seek out the Laurelhurst location for a similar experience.

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 937-7809
(206) 937-7809
Steak, baked potato, a side of vegetables, and a glass of wine on a wood table.
Jak’s has been a no-frills neighborhood favorite for years.
Jak’s Grill

Asadero was born in Kent, where it developed a loyal following for its outstanding Mexican food, before expanding to Ballard. The restaurant continues going strong with a mesquite-grilled wagyu carne asada, as well as some killer prime and wagyu steak tacos.

310 Washington Ave N, Kent, WA 98032
(253) 854-0971
(253) 854-0971

The George

The George is the new full-service restaurant at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, part of a $25 million renovation of the historic hotel’s bar and restaurant areas. And the restaurant space, with its vaulted ceilings and granite tile floors, is stunning. And dry-aged steaks (from Carmen Ranch) are a cornerstone of the menu.

411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 621-7889
(206) 621-7889

