Where to Get Great Steak in Seattle

Sometimes there’s nothing better than a satisfying steak — and those looking for premium cuts of meat expertly aged, seasoned, and cooked have come to the right place. Seattle has easy access to many of the best sustainable farms and ranches in the country, while also offering a wide variety of cuisines that deliver fantastic meaty dishes. Here, carnivores should find plenty to love from the selections, whether it’s mesquite-grilled carne asada, kalbi short ribs, or a Frenchified whole animal extravaganza.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.