A pile of raw white fish surrounded by pieces of charred sweet potato in a white sauce.
Seabird on Bainbridge Island is serving an eight-course New Year’s Eve extravaganza.
Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve Around Seattle

Set a good base for 2023 at any of these fantastic restaurants

by Adam H. Callaghan, Mark Van Streefkerk, and Gabe Guarente Updated
Seabird on Bainbridge Island is serving an eight-course New Year’s Eve extravaganza.
| Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle
by Adam H. Callaghan, Mark Van Streefkerk, and Gabe Guarente Updated

Looking for a gorgeous dinner to finish out 2022 and ring in 2023? These Seattle restaurants are serving special meals for New Year’s Eve, whether you want Moroccan fine dining on a glassed-in patio in Pike Place Market, elegant Indian dishes in Ravenna, or ocean-to-table seafood and Champagne on Bainbridge Island. Some of these places are open past midnight so you can stick around for all the festivities, others are only open for dinner so you can celebrate the ball drop elsewhere after you eat, but they’re all destined to be a blast and probably sell out quickly, so make reservations asap.

Kricket Club

The New Year’s Eve dinner costs $75 for three courses or $85 for four courses at refined Indian restaurant Kricket Klub in Ravenna. Agonize over an extensive list of dishes, many vegetarian and gluten-free, such as dum biryani with goat or braised vegetables, rockfish curry, kathi rolls, kulchas, and several desserts. Chef Preeti Agarwal’s Fremont sibling, the also-excellent Meesha, is offering a similar deal with different dishes for indoor or outdoor seating.

2404 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Samara

Ballard’s wood-fueled bistro Samara focuses on sustainable seafood, heritage meats, and seasonal vegetables. The New Year’s Eve specials here include an applewood-grilled squid with almond aioli and shrimp garum, roasted black cod with wild rice grits, and several Champagne choices, and you can reserve seats at the chef’s counter or in the dining room.

6414 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Bar Sabine

Ballard cocktail den Bar Sabine’s five-course New Year’s Eve dinner features the likes of broiled oyster with fenugreek cream and wagyu beef with Aleppo butter-poached lobster; you can also ask for a vegetarian menu, and wine pairings are optional. Bonus: Your $120 dinner reservation comes with a ticket to the bar’s New Year’s Eve dance party on the terrace and a midnight bubbles toast.

5307 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Joule

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi’s fantastic Fremont Korean restaurant Joule has a $175 five-course New Year’s Eve dinner with 12 dishes to share, like scallop ceviche, sunchoke salad, ribeye with green curry and black garlic butter, and Darjeeling cheesecake. You can also order a three-course menu for $125 at the communal table and the bar.

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
Eden Hill Restaurant

Offering both indoor and outdoor seating in Queen Anne, tasting-menu favorite Eden Hill has a five-course New Year’s Eve meal that includes crab salad, lamb carbonara, dry-aged wagyu, and a dark chocolate ball drop. The meal costs $195 per person with the possibility of additional wine pairings.

2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Seabird

Eater’s favorite new ocean-to-table restaurant, Seabird on Bainbridge Island, is hosting a $250 three-hour, eight-course extravaganza to say farewell to 2022. The menu highlights local seafood in everything from scrambled egg foam with halibut bacon to geoduck crudo to black cod with polenta to Dungeness crab pasta; you can also add caviar and wine pairings. If you want to stay put, you can partake in a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, though you can also end the night partying next door at Cafe Hitchcock.

133 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi

Swanky Bellevue restaurant Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi is hosting a Midnight Market party this New Year’s Eve, formal attire required. For $300, you’ll get specialty cocktails, unlimited food from six vendors — shellfish towers, lobster lollipops, and a wagyu roll with foie, caviar, and truffles, to name a few decadent choices — and 22,000 square feet of entertainment including a silent disco, street performers, a DJ, and front row seats to a fireworks show.

10400 NE 4th St Ste 3100, Bellevue, WA 98004
Shama

Reserve a seat inside or on the glass-covered patio at Moroccan fine dining restaurant Shama, whose four-course New Year’s Eve dinner costs $85 and ranges from confit duck bastilla and chicken or fish tagine to lamb shoulder roulade and baklava. Many other solid Pike Place Market spots are open for the evening as well, from classics like Le Pichet and Can Can Culinary Cabaret to the new restaurant, bar, and performance venue the Rabbit Box.

1501 Pike Pl #200, Seattle, WA 98101
Haymaker

The West Seattle and Eastlake locations of Brian Clevenger’s relaxed bistro, Haymaker, are celebrating the end of 2022 with a multi-course feast. The first course includes chicories, arancini, and foie gras mousse for the table, while entrees and desserts include options like scallops, lasagna, and sticky toffee pudding.

4706 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Mezzanotte

Northern Italian dishes are Mezzanotte’s specialty, and the Georgetown restaurant has two different five-course menus in store for New Year’s Eve. One features the likes of chilled poached trout, lumache with Dungeness crab, and gianduja semifreddo, while the other includes beef short rib, chilled prawns, and passionfruit curd. Email gm@mezzanotteseattle.com to make a reservation indoors or on the heated and covered patio.

1210 S Bailey St, Seattle, WA 98108
