The exterior of Pike Place Market with the iconic neon sign lit up at night above rain-slicked cobblestone streets
Pike Place Market is a magnet for tourists, but the dining options delight all visitors.
Great Places to Eat While Visiting Pike Place Market

With pasta, fresh-caught seafood, and gorditas and tamales made with heirloom corn

by Eater Staff and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
Pike Place Market is a magnet for tourists, but the dining options delight all visitors.
by Eater Staff and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

A joy for tourists and locals alike, Pike Place Market is a vibrant collection of stalls and permanent establishments offering crafts and flowers; arts and entertainment; vegetables, fruits, and meat; bars and restaurants; and, yes, the famous flying fish.

The market, which has been open since 1907, is often crowded and sometimes overwhelming, but among maze of stalls and throngs of tourists are some treasures for food lovers: tamales, tortillas, and gorditas made from heirloom corn masa, seafood dishes prepared from fresh-caught fish and live bivalves from the market, and satisfying sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches, among other options. Here are some favorites, including snacks to grab and eat while perusing the market’s offerings as well as restaurants perfect for sit-down meals after long days of shopping.

A tip for tourists: Pike Place gets extremely crowded and hard to navigate on weekends, especially during the summer, so visit on a weekday if at all possible. And if you want to sound like a local, remember it’s “Pike Place,” not “Pike’s Place.”

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Le Pichet

1933 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 256-1499
(206) 256-1499
Visit Website

This French bistro and café a couple of blocks from the center of Pike Place is a good spot for a breather from the market’s bustle. Lunch, with perfectly-executed baguette sandwiches like ham and Gruyere on bread slathered with butter blended with mustard, as well as charcuterie and wine, is simple and delicious. The restaurant also serves entrees like duck leg confit, steak frites, and whole roasted chicken for dinner.

2. The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 443-3241
(206) 443-3241
Visit Website

One of Seattle’s enduring Italian restaurants, located at Post Alley, offers plenty of well-crafted pasta selections, including linguini with baby clams and pancetta in a white wine sauce and a popular spinach lasagna. Diners who plan ahead should try to score a spot on the outdoor deck, which fills up quickly on sunny days.

3. maíz

1914 Pike Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 679-4414
(206) 679-4414
Visit Website

Maíz, a new tortilleria and counter-service shop in the heart of Pike Place Market, is a temple to corn: kernels of varieties like red cónico, blue chalqueño, and yellow bolita line the counter above the griddle, and heirloom corn is the base of every dish. The tamales pair nicely with a warm cup of atole, and the multicolored corn brings striking colors to the tortillas (sold by the half-dozen), gorditas, and sopes.

4. Piroshky Piroshky

1908 Pike Pl
Seattle, WA
(206) 441-6068
(206) 441-6068
Visit Website

A portable delight, the impeccable buns at this incredibly popular chain usually draws long lines. The chicken, mushroom, and rice or the subtly spiced beef and onion versions are off-the-chart good, and the smoked salmon pate is wrapped in the adorable shape of a fish. There are lots of sweet treats, too, including a cinnamon cardamom braid.

5. Le Panier

1902 Pike Pl
Seattle, WA
(206) 441-3669
(206) 441-3669
Visit Website

The scent of buttery, soft, flakey croissants draws diners inevitably to one of the city’s best French bakeries, but don’t be discouraged by the long lines, as they move quickly. From macarons to savory feuilletés, filled with vegetables like champignons or asparagus depending on the season, everything here is incredible, particularly the baguettes.

6. Cafe Campagne

1600 Post Alley
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 728-2233
(206) 728-2233
Visit Website

This longtime Pike Place wonder from chef Daisley Gordon is well-regarded for its dedication to classic Parisian fare, served in a warmly lit dining room. Start dinner with escargot or calamari, order the white bean stew with lamb, pork, and duck confit for an entree and finish with a delightful chocolate cognac mousse. Lunch and weekend brunch menus offer housemade croissants and a popular quiche with Comtè cheese, which can be taken to-go or enjoyed in the dining room.

7. Beecher's Handmade Cheese

1600 Pike Pl
Seattle, WA
(206) 965-1964
(206) 965-1964
Visit Website

This world-renowned cheesemaker offers grab-and-go dairy delights and a show. Customers can watch the fascinating cheesemaking process through a large window while eating cups of perfectly piquant mac and cheese or grilled cheese sandwiches made with super-sharp cheddar oozing between crispy slices of tangy sourdough bread. There are also many other retail options around the city.

8. Pike Place Chowder

1530 Post Aly
Seattle, WA
(206) 267-2537
(206) 267-2537
Visit Website

Those lucky enough to arrive at this award-winning spot before the lines start forming should seize the opportunity to experience why the hype is justified. The standard New England chowder is satisfying, as are the crab rolls, but for a truly Northwest experience, best to go for the smoked salmon and seafood bisque.

9. The Crumpet Shop

1503 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 682-1598
(206) 682-1598
Visit Website

On First and Pike Place, a bit outside of the main tourist fray, the Crumpet Shop has been slinging English-inspired sweet and savory crumpets for more than 40 years. Everything’s organic, right down to the loose-leaf teas, and one of those piled-up crumpets can serve as an affordable, light lunch. Great breakfast sandwiches include the egg topped with wild smoked salmon and cream cheese, and the Green Eggs and Ham (blended with pesto).

10. Radiator Whiskey

94 Pike St Ste 30
Seattle, WA
(206) 467-4268
(206) 467-4268
Visit Website

Though the name suggests rotgut moonshine, the drink selection at this popular rustic sibling to Matt’s in the Market is spectacular. The menu is a dream for carnivores, with large portions of dishes like fried pork shank and smoked and fried chicken; you can even preorder half of a smoked pig head, which is served with a variety of dipping sauces.

11. Matt's in the Market

94 Pike St
Seattle, WA
(206) 467-7909
(206) 467-7909
Visit Website

Overlooking the giant neon Public Market Center sign and boasting expertly-crafted Northwest seafood, this Pike Place seafood restaurant is a must for out-of-towners (the seared scallops with cauliflower puree and pan roasted sturgeon are standouts, though menus change seasonally). Those who plan ahead should try to reserve a window seat to enjoy the view of the Puget Sound.

Also Featured in:

12. Oriental Mart

1506 Pike Pl #509
Seattle, WA
(206) 622-8488
(206) 622-8488
Visit Website

Steps away from all the foot traffic, this part-market, part-deli quietly cooks some of the finest Filipino cuisine in the city. After years going without a menu, the three generation family-owned lunch counter got a little more structure. Not changing is the famed salmon collar sinigang from chef Leila Rosas, which helped earn this spot a James Beard Classics Award.

13. Pasta Casalinga

93 Pike St ste 201
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 445-2987
(206) 445-2987
Visit Website

This Pike Place star has a rotating menu of simple, yet thoughtful, made-to-order pasta plates that all cost less than $15. Dishes typically include a bowl of handmade pasta tossed with a light sauce and locally caught or foraged ingredients, such as ziti with rockfish, olives, and capers or reginette with Calabrian sausage and rapini. You can eat at a small counter in the restaurant or take the food to go.

A plate of pasta with tomatoes and mussels.
Pasta Casalinga offers some of the finest Italian fare in Seattle.
Pasta Casalinga

14. DeLaurenti Food & Wine

1435 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 622-0141
(206) 622-0141
Visit Website

DeLaurenti is an excellent Italian deli with a large selection of prosciutto and salami, pastas, olive oils, wines, olives, cheeses, and more Italian staples and snacks. You could easily put together a great lunch by buying a loaf of bread, some sliced meat, cheese, and pickles, but DeLaurenti also sells hot and cold sandwiches. The Parma, made with sweet prosciutto di Parma brightened with arugula, drizzled with white truffle oil and sprinkled with shaved Parmesan on an Italian sandwich roll, is among many excellent choices.

15. Jarrbar

1432 Western Ave
Seattle, WA
(206) 209-2239
(206) 209-2239
Visit Website

This tapas bar off Western Avenue rivals any other in the city. The candlelit tables and soulful grooves playing over the speakers make it an excellent spot to sip its inventive cocktails and snack on small bites of tinned fish, cheeses, and serrano ham. There’s also some outside seats that make for great people watching.

16. Post Alley Pizza

1123 Post Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 382-8475
(206) 382-8475
Visit Website

This low-lit pizza den near the gum wall in Pike Place Market is easy to overlook (literally, since it’s tucked into Post Alley). But a recent menu revamp, with improved doughs and higher quality ingredients, has made this low-key Seattle standby one of the best pizzerias in town. Try the sausage and pistachio pesto pie with hot honey or keep it classic with the pepperoni, made with the Ezzo type that curls up to make those classic delicious grease-covered cups.

