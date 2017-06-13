Great Places to Eat While Visiting Pike Place Market

A joy for tourists and locals alike, Pike Place Market is a vibrant collection of stalls and permanent establishments offering crafts and flowers; arts and entertainment; vegetables, fruits, and meat; bars and restaurants; and, yes, the famous flying fish.

The market, which has been open since 1907, is often crowded and sometimes overwhelming, but among maze of stalls and throngs of tourists are some treasures for food lovers: tamales, tortillas, and gorditas made from heirloom corn masa, seafood dishes prepared from fresh-caught fish and live bivalves from the market, and satisfying sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches, among other options. Here are some favorites, including snacks to grab and eat while perusing the market’s offerings as well as restaurants perfect for sit-down meals after long days of shopping.

A tip for tourists: Pike Place gets extremely crowded and hard to navigate on weekends, especially during the summer, so visit on a weekday if at all possible. And if you want to sound like a local, remember it’s “Pike Place,” not “Pike’s Place.”

