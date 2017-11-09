There’s plenty to love about dining out on Thanksgiving. For starters, not having to shop, cook, or clean afterward are some very attractive perks. Another boon to dining out is experiencing an expertly crafted three- or four-course menu from one of Seattle’s fine dining destinations. Historic Hotel Sorrento has prepared a Thanksgiving menu in homage to a holiday tradition that’s over 100 years old, and includes slow-cooked octopus, Dungeness crab, and — of course — turkey. Vegetarian restaurant Cafe Flora has a Thanksgiving menu with options like pumpkin risotto cakes, and cranberry Bramley apple chutney — with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Duwamish tribe.

This Thanksgiving will be the first feasting holiday since King County’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect for dine-in service. But the ongoing pandemic only adds to what is already a complicated holiday, especially given Seattle’s location on the unceded ancestral lands of the Duwamish people, who still reside here. Visit the Duwamish tribe website for more information about how to advocate for the tribe’s federal recognition.

For exceptional dine-in options on Thanksgiving, November 25, check out these 14 Seattle-area restaurants for some of the best feasts around. Many of these restaurants require reservations in advance, so be sure to check the website links provided for more information. Restaurants are listed from north to south.

King County requires proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.