A layout of traditional Thanksgiving foods including a browned turkey, green beans, and roasted vegetables.
Downtown’s Goldfinch Tavern offers a dine-in Thanksgiving feast, as well as brunch throughout the holiday weekend.
Goldfinch Tavern

14 Great Places to Eat Around Seattle on Thanksgiving 2021

Enjoy expertly prepared turkey — or pork, octopus, prime rib, and more — at these restaurants on Thanksgiving Day

by Dylan Joffe, Maggy Lehmicke, and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated
There’s plenty to love about dining out on Thanksgiving. For starters, not having to shop, cook, or clean afterward are some very attractive perks. Another boon to dining out is experiencing an expertly crafted three- or four-course menu from one of Seattle’s fine dining destinations. Historic Hotel Sorrento has prepared a Thanksgiving menu in homage to a holiday tradition that’s over 100 years old, and includes slow-cooked octopus, Dungeness crab, and — of course — turkey. Vegetarian restaurant Cafe Flora has a Thanksgiving menu with options like pumpkin risotto cakes, and cranberry Bramley apple chutney — with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Duwamish tribe.

For exceptional dine-in options on Thanksgiving, November 25, check out these 14 Seattle-area restaurants for some of the best feasts around. Many of these restaurants require reservations in advance, so be sure to check the website links provided for more information. Restaurants are listed from north to south.

King County requires proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Samara

6414 32nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 946-6997
(206) 946-6997
Sunset Hill’s brick oven-fueled bistro Samara is offering a few ways to enjoy its four-course Thanksgiving feast. Reservations are recommended for dine-in on Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a take and bake menu as well as a stripped-down turkey dinner offering available for preorder. Some highlights on the dine-in Thanksgiving day menu include salmon, pork, or turkey options; a snack platter with smokey duck pate and olive tapenade; wood-roasted chanterelles, cauliflower, and almonds; and dessert choices like pumpkin pie or brandied sorbet.

2. Beach Café - Woodmark

1170 Carillon Point
Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 889-0303
(425) 889-0303
Kirkland’s Beach Cafe in The Woodmark Hotel is hosting Thanksgiving dinner complete with views of Lake Washington. The three-course meal includes options like butternut squash lobster bisque, smoked Alaskan king salmon, Akaushi New York strip sirloin, egg nog panna cotta, and more. Beach Cafe also includes a decadent vegetarian option — butternut squash cannelloni with charred mushrooms and pecorino — and a dedicated kid’s menu.

3. Cafe Flora

2901 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 325-9100
(206) 325-9100
Cafe Flora is a destination for fine vegetarian dining — with plenty of vegan and gluten-free options — that’s a hit for everyone. Plus, its Madison Valley location has a spacious, covered atrium that’s perfect for a rainy day. Cafe Flora’s four-course Thanksgiving dinner options include pumpkin risotto cakes with spiced carrot sauce; a seasonal vegetable puffed pastry packet with porcini cream sauce; miso roasted brussels sprouts; a kids menu, and more. Cafe Flora will be donating a portion of Thanksgiving’s proceeds to Real Rent Duwamish, which supports tribal services and the revival of Duwamish culture.

4. Daniel's Broiler

10500 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 462-4662
(425) 462-4662
The Schwartz Brothers group is hosting Thanksgiving at three Daniel’s Broiler locations: South Lake Union, Leschi Marina, and Bellevue. The steak and seafood institution’s four-course Thanksgiving meal options include a maple pork roast, king salmon, prime rib, and steak dishes. The whole meal is $75 per person (selecting a filet mignon option raises the price to $103), and kids six to 10 years old eat for $20.

5. The Lakehouse

10455 NE 5th PL
Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 454-7076
(425) 454-7076
The sleek Eastside farm-to-table restaurant recently reopened for dine-in service, and its Thanksgiving feast is worth making the reservation. The Lakehouse’s $75 Thanksgiving plates includes roast turkey breast and braised leg, fennel sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and more. The Lakehouse also offers a kid’s plate for $24.

6. Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge

1505 10th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 323-5678
(206) 323-5678
Capitol Hill’s hip diner has become a go-to holiday retreat for city-dwellers, even if it had to truncate its 24/7 dine-in service during the pandemic (its Instagram account promises a return to all-day and all-night dinning). While Lost Lake hasn’t yet released its Thanksgiving day menu, in the past it has served cider-brined turkey, honey-glazed ham, and vegetarian lasagna. Current specials include skirt steak fajitas and egg nog french toast.

The neon blue Lost Lake sign at dusk.
Lost Lake is a good option for those looking for a casual setting.
Lost Lake/Facebook

7. Bourbon Steak

1433 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 741-1044
(206) 741-1044
Downtown Seattle’s newest steakhouse just added additional Thanksgiving dine-in reservation slots for its three-course dinner menu. Chef Michael Mina offers turkey from Little Farm by the Sea, cornbread stuffing, cranberry kumquat sauce, sweet potatoes, black truffle gravy, and more. Not big on turkey? Bourbon Steak’s Thanksgiving menu includes salmon, chicken, and steak options. For dessert, chose from pumpkin spiced beignets, or Valhrona chocolate s’mores.  

8. Ben Paris

130 Pike St
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 513-7303
(206) 513-7303
Steps away from Pike Place Market, The State Hotel’s restaurant Ben Paris offers a family style menu on Thanksgiving day. Turkey is the centerpiece here, which comes with cranberry-orange relish, fuji apple and sage pork sausage stuffing, and sweet potato gratin. Dinners can also add a beverage pairing of Washington or Oregon wines.

9. Hotel Sorrento

900 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 622-6400
(206) 622-6400
First Hill’s historic Hotel Sorrento is offering a Thanksgiving day menu in addition to its regular offerings from November 24 through November 28. Created by chef Carolynn Spence as an homage to 100 years of the hotel’s Thanksgiving menu, offerings include oyster cocktail, octopus, burrata & wild mushroom bruschetta, and entree choices of turkey, hazelnut-crusted steelhead, pot roast, and more.

10. Wild Ginger

1401 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 623-4450
(206) 623-4450
This longstanding restaurant, known for its Asian-fusion fare and impressive wine list, will be open for Thanksgiving at both Downtown and Bellevue locations from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wild Ginger hasn’t released its Thanksgiving menu yet, but past menu items have included Malay stuffed turkey and kabocha curry. Wild Ginger’s full menu will also be available on the holiday.

A bird’s eye view of various Thanksgiving Asian-influenced dishes from Wild Ginger, including noodles, rice, and vegetables.
Noodles, sticky rice, and turkey seasoned with five spice and turmeric, along with side dishes.
Wild Ginger/Facebook

11. Goldfinch Tavern

99 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 749-7070
(206) 749-7070
The Four Seasons’ fashionable restaurant-with-a-view will be serving a Thanksgiving feast from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. (reservations required) as well as a holiday brunch from November 25 through November 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner includes appetizers like truffled devil eggs and hamachi crudo, and two entree choices: slow roasted turkey and sweet potato gnocchi, or diver scallops and rosemary salt crusted prime rib. Brunch offerings include vanilla bourbon brioche French toast, Dungeness crab cake, and bottomless orange or pomegranate mimosas.

12. 13 Coins

255 S King St
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 682-2513
(206) 682-2513
13 Coins is hosting Thanksgiving dinner at their three locations in SeaTac, Pioneer Square, and Bellevue. The three-course holiday menu is only $48 per person, and includes butternut squash soup, turkey with sage stuffing, yukon gold mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, candied yams with caramelized marshmallows, pumpkin pie, and more. 13 Coins also offers Thanksgiving meal takeout options for four or eight people.

13. Water's Table-Renton Restaurant

1053 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
(425) 207-2240
(425) 207-2240
Renton’s lakefront restaurant Waters Table at Hyatt Regency offers a three-course Thanksgiving day menu for $80 per person. Perfect for families, courses include apple and parsnip soup, turkey with fig and walnut stuffing, and dessert options of apple tart or pumpkin pie.

14. Copperleaf Restaurant

18525 36th Ave S
SeaTac, WA 98188
(206) 214-4282
(206) 214-4282
The Copperleaf Restaurant located in SeaTac’s Cedarbrook Lodge offers a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast that’s only an eight-minute drive from the airport. Selections include potato leek potage, seasonal greens from local farms, and choices of smoked sablefish, venison, beef tenderloin, or turkey.

