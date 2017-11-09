 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead shot of a glamorous Thanksgiving meal W Seattle

Seattle Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Meals and Takeout

Why cook?

by Harry Cheadle and Eater Staff Updated
W Seattle

For many home cooks, Thanksgiving is a chance to show off — get out the brining bag, sharpen those knives, and start scheduling the oven times with a spreadsheet. For others, its a holiday with a little too much hassle attached. You don’t want to eat the stuffing straight from the supermarket bag, but you don’t want to go through the process of making your own.

Thankfully — see what we did there? — Seattle restaurants and bakeries have you covered. Here’s a list of restaurants open for dining in, or places that are doing some version of Thanksgiving takeaway, whether that means pies and stuffing or full meals. Holiday availability can change quickly, so check websites or call ahead.

We’ll be updating this map as Thanksgiving approaches and more restaurants announce events and preorders.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Ben's Bread Co.

The hottest new bakery in Seattle has your carb needs covered for Thanksgiving. Pies, rolls, and stuffing kits will all be available for preorder starting in early November. Given the lines that regularly sprout up at the Phinney gluten joint, those preorders are going to go fast, so be sure to check the Ben’s Bread website.

216 N 70th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 420-7506
(206) 420-7506

Samara

Sunset Hill’s brick oven-fueled bistro Samara usually goes big on Thanksgiving and this year is no exception. If you want to dine in on Thanksgiving, the restaurant is going to have a four-course menu for $95, with a kid’s version for $57. If you want to do takeaway version, Samara will also do that, with meals for two available for $185 and meals for four at $385.

6414 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 946-6997
(206) 946-6997

Carillon Kitchen at the Woodmark Hotel

Kirkland’s Carillon Kitchen at the Woodmark Hotel is offering Thanksgiving takeout for $80 a person (with a two-person minimum). Sides include a butternut squash and Dungeness crab bisque, Yukon gold potatoes whipped with Beecher’s cheese, and crispy Brussels sprouts with honey pancetta. The main course is turkey, obviously, with stuffing and cranberry sauce. Orders must be placed by November 16.

1170 Carillon Point, Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 889-0303
(425) 889-0303

Cafe Flora

The Madison Valley vegetarian restaurant is offering a retreat for those who would prefer their food not to have legs and breasts. Its four-course Thanksgiving menu is not just vegetarian but almost entirely vegan and gluten-free. There’s no plant-based imitation meat here: The main course is either a puff pastry with porcini cream sauce or a squash stuffed with a root vegetable pilaf and topped by a carrot sauce. It’s $85 for adults, and $28 for kids under 12.

2901 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 325-9100
(206) 325-9100
A top-down view of three pies, including one that’s obviously pumpkin and another that’s obviously pecan.
Pies from Flora Bakehouse.
Cafe Flora

Plum Bistro

Lauded Capitol Hill vegan restaurant Plum Bistro knows how to do decadent meat-free cooking, and is doing two takeout “feast” options that feed five to six people, a regular option for $230 and a gluten-free one for $250. Either way you get a plant-based roast, “Mac and Yease,” mashed potatoes, and other classic sides. Plum will also be serving a similar menu on Wednesday, November 22, as well as Thanksgiving. Email holidays@plumbistro.com for reservations — space will fill up quickly.

1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 838-5333
(206) 838-5333

Copy Link

For Thanksgiving, Downtown Seattle’s Michael Mina steakhouse has a $105 three-course menu featuring options like tuna tartare, squash bisque with Dungeness crab, turkey with chestnut stuffing, and pumpkin cheesecake. If turkey isn’t your thing, you can get miso-broiled sea bass or prime rib as an alternative main. If you want to be a little splashy, you can get shellfish platters and even caviar to supplement your order.

1433 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 741-1044
(206) 741-1044
An elegantly plated Thanksgiving dinner shot from above.
Bourbon Steak’s Thanksgiving spread
Bourbon Steak

W Seattle

You can order a classic Thanksgiving dinner that comes with zero work at the W Seattle — for $85, you get a meal for two that includes honey-glazed turkey, sweet potato soup, brown butter and sage stuffing, and other jawns. It’s like what you would have cooked if you had time, but better. Call (206) 264-6000 to order and arrange pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 264-6000
(206) 264-6000
An overhead shot of a glamorous Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving food at the W Seattle
W Seattle

13 Coins

Late-night legend 13 Coins hosts Thanksgiving dinner at its locations in SeaTac, Pioneer Square, and Bellevue. Starting at 11 a.m., the holiday menu costs only $48 per person and includes roasted turkey with gravy and sage stuffing, green beans amandine, apple or pumpkin pie, and more. These restaurants also all offer to-go options priced at $195 for four people or $325 for eight.

255 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 682-2513
(206) 682-2513

Goldfinch Tavern

The restaurant inside the downtown Four Seasons is offering a pretty wide-ranging three-course dinner on Thanksgiving from chef Jeffrey Hunter. Appetizer options include a red wine spiced pear and a crispy duck hash cake, while the main course can be a morel mushroom pot pie or a lobster (or a turkey, if you’re feeling conventional). It costs $150 per adult plus tax and tip, while children pay $70 (and have their own menu). More details here.

99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 749-7070
(206) 749-7070

Also featured in:

Mamnoon

One of Seattle’s most well-known Middle Eastern restaurants is giving you the chance to level up your side game. Mamnoon in Capitol Hill is offering a variety of takeaway turkey accompaniments like za’atar roasted sweet potatoes with carrot tahini, spiced cranberry sauce, baharat roasted Brussels sprouts, and baklava. These sides can be purchased individually or as part of a $110 package deal that feeds four to six. To view the full menu and order, go here.

1508 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 906-9606
(206) 906-9606

Also featured in:

Related Maps