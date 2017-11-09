Seattle Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Meals and Takeout

For many home cooks, Thanksgiving is a chance to show off — get out the brining bag, sharpen those knives, and start scheduling the oven times with a spreadsheet. For others, its a holiday with a little too much hassle attached. You don’t want to eat the stuffing straight from the supermarket bag, but you don’t want to go through the process of making your own.

Thankfully — see what we did there? — Seattle restaurants and bakeries have you covered. Here’s a list of restaurants open for dining in, or places that are doing some version of Thanksgiving takeaway, whether that means pies and stuffing or full meals. Holiday availability can change quickly, so check websites or call ahead.

We’ll be updating this map as Thanksgiving approaches and more restaurants announce events and preorders.