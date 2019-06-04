 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A view of a rooftop overlooking Lake Union on a cloudless day, with chairs and a couch surrounding a black gas fireplace.
Mbar, a rooftop restaurant from the owners of Mamnoon, offers wine and cocktails with Middle Eastern dishes.
Courtesy of Mbar

Great Seattle Rooftops for Views, Drinks, and Food

The city offers plenty of great rooftop bars and restaurants

by Eater Staff Updated
Mbar, a rooftop restaurant from the owners of Mamnoon, offers wine and cocktails with Middle Eastern dishes.
| Courtesy of Mbar
With sunny days ahead, Seattleites are going to be looking for spots to head outside. Luckily, along with restaurants with great patio areas in Seattle, there are also of plenty of rooftops where diners can eat, drink, and take in stunning views of Lake Union, the Seattle skyline, or the Puget Sound. Note: many of these rooftop bars and restaurants are popular, and reservations are recommended for most of the spots.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Mountaineering Club

4507 Brooklyn Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Mountaineering Club opened in 2019 on top of the new Graduate Hotel, offering some of the best views of Seattle from any bar or restaurant. The spirits and cocktail list is expansive, with good choices for Bourbon, Irish, Canadian, and Japanese whiskeys as well as brandy, tequila, gin, and rum. There’s also a list of house cocktails. The food features appetizers like shrimp cocktails as well as several sandwiches and entrees like baked lamb ziti and a boil made with shrimp, corn, potato, and sausage served with bread. Reservations are recommended.

2. Rooftop Brewing Company

1220 W Nickerson St
Seattle, WA 98119
As the name would suggest, this Queen Anne brewery’s space is made for outdoor imbibing. The rooftop patio is outfitted with picnic tables, ideal for a few rounds with friends over board games (dogs and kids are allowed, too). There’s usually a food truck in the parking lot, and heaters and a basket of heavy blankets if the evening turns brisk (online takeout options can be found here).

A series of picnic tables at Rooftop Brewing Company on a clear, sunny day
Rooftop Brewing in Queen Anne has a spacious rooftop patio.
Rooftop/Facebook

3. MBar

400 Fairview Ave N 14th Floor
Seattle, WA 98109
Sporting an epic rooftop patio with views of Lake Union, the Space Needle, and myriad cranes soaring above the booming SLU neighborhood, Mbar is one hell of a spot to soak up the sun. It’s made even more memorable with a robust Middle Eastern menu with dishes like smoked eggplant croquettes, muhammara, falafel, and grilled lamb chops from the same restaurant group that owns Mamnoon, as well as some potent cocktails.

4. Terra Plata

1501 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
At this Capitol Hill restaurant from respected chef Tamara Murphy, dishes like paella and roast pig shine alongside a robust list of cocktails, excellent in takeout form or for enjoying outside on the covered and heated roof deck. Diners who choose to hang out there are surrounded by Murphy’s edible garden.

The covered rooftop patio at Capitol Hill restaurant Terra Plata with wooden communal tables and a surrounding garden
Diners can sit on the rooftop deck at Terra Plata, which also has a garden.
Courtesy of Tamara Murphy

5. Fog Room

1610 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Set atop the Charter Hotel, this bar brings views of downtown center stage. Patrons can watch construction workers defy gravity, scope out the Great Wheel, and peek at the waterfront while sipping a fantastic rotation of terrific cocktails (including a selection of high balls) and a well-executed food menu with charcuterie boards, oysters, lobster rolls, and steak.

A cocktail garnished with mint sits atop a table on the rooftop of Seattle’s Charter Hotel.
The Charter Hotel’s Fog Room is one of downtown’s best spots to get a picturesque view.
The Charter Hotel/Facebook

6. The Nest Rooftop Bar

110 Stewart Street Thompson
Seattle, WA 98101
This downtown hotel’s rooftop bar, easily accessible from Pike Place Market, overlooks Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains and was recently taken over by “Chopped” winner chef Aleena Bliss, who also runs the Conversation Seattle restaurant downstairs. The 3,500-square-foot lounge offers table and bar seating, indoor and outdoor space, and floor-to-ceiling windows to emphasize the view even from inside. Small plates are complemented by classic cocktails, such as sidecars.

The view from The Nest, showing the Great Wheel and West Seattle on a sunny day
The Nest is located steps from Pike Place Market.
Courtesy of The Nest

7. Frolik Kitchen and Cocktails

1415 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
This bar and restaurant, located on the roof of the Motif hotel downtown, has a comfortable patio with fire pits, lawn games, and ample seating adjusted to limited capacity during the pandemic. It’s also offering rooftop curling (on synthetic ice) through the end of April. Reservations cost $30 per person (for 45 minutes) and come with a cocktail. The food menu includes snacks like charcuterie and nachos, and entrees include steak, sandwiches, and pasta dishes. There’s also an extensive craft cocktail list.

8. Ben Paris

130 Pike St
Seattle, WA 98101
Ben Paris, a new restaurant on an eighth-floor terrace offers great views of Pike Place Market and the Seattle Great Wheel and offers lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch. The dinner menu includes dishes like scallop crudo, grilled octopus, and duck confit, while the lunch menu offers burgers and buttermilk hushpuppies. There’s also an extensive spirits list.

9. The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley
Seattle, WA 98101
The rooftop at this Pike Place Italian institution provides a great view of the Seattle Great Wheel and the Puget Sound. The menu offers plenty of well-crafted pasta selections, including linguini with baby clams and pancetta in a white wine sauce and a popular spinach lasagna.

10. Smith Tower Observatory Bar

506 2nd Ave #35
Seattle, WA 98104
The speakeasy-style bar at the historic Smith tower has an unparalleled view of the Seattle skyline. Drinks include in-house barrel-aged liquors, which show up in classic cocktails like Manhattans and old fashioneds, accompanied by snacks.

Related Maps