Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink in Seattle, June 2022

From a new craft cocktail bar in Queen Anne to an immersive neotropical sci-fi den in Fremont, these are the hottest places to get a drink in Seattle

Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink in Seattle, June 2022

Seattle’s bar scene might have taken a hit with temporary, and permanent, closures during the pandemic, but a slew of recently-opened bars reflect an industry that’s bouncing back. From Carnelian Bay, an immersive sci-fi bar in Fremont to Bar Miriam, which serves an ambitious food and craft cocktail menu in Queen Anne, there’s a new drinking den to suit whatever the mood requires. Here are some favorite bars opened from the last six months or so.

Added this month: Bar Miriam, Carnelian Bay, and Métier Brewing Company.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.