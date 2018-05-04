 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Essential Seattle Bars

Where to Eat In Beacon Hill

11 Terrific Barbecue Restaurants in the Seattle Area

A covered patio surrounded by wooden benches, with wooden tables, fake tropical plants everywhere, and an artificial rock structure in the background.
The seating area at Carnelian Bay, a new neotropical sci-fi bar in Fremont.
Paul Shanrock

Where to Drink in Seattle, June 2022

From a new craft cocktail bar in Queen Anne to an immersive neotropical sci-fi den in Fremont, these are the hottest places to get a drink in Seattle

by Mark Van Streefkerk and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
View as Map
The seating area at Carnelian Bay, a new neotropical sci-fi bar in Fremont.
| Paul Shanrock
by Mark Van Streefkerk and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

Seattle’s bar scene might have taken a hit with temporary, and permanent, closures during the pandemic, but a slew of recently-opened bars reflect an industry that’s bouncing back. From Carnelian Bay, an immersive sci-fi bar in Fremont to Bar Miriam, which serves an ambitious food and craft cocktail menu in Queen Anne, there’s a new drinking den to suit whatever the mood requires. Here are some favorite bars opened from the last six months or so.

Added this month: Bar Miriam, Carnelian Bay, and Métier Brewing Company.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bar Miriam

Copy Link
307 W McGraw St
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 708-1213
(206) 708-1213
Visit Website

Bar Miriam, under the same ownership as Baker’s in Sunset Hill, has been impressing local food critics with its food and drink menu since it opened earlier this year. The food menu include creative snacks like Kentucky-fried soft shell crab, smoked trout churros, and tandoori eggplant with cilantro-chili chutney, yogurt, and mint. The cocktails match the food in quality, with boozy concoctions like the Talent Scout, made with bourbon, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, and angostura. The business is open seven days a week. It doesn’t take reservations, and wait times can be long on weekends.

Also Featured in:

2. Lariat bar

Copy Link
9827 16th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Visit Website

White Center’s wrestling-themed bar Lariat aims to be a destination for Seattle’s underserved wrestling fans, as well as a cozy spot for locals. Filled with nostalgic wrestling memorabilia, notably from the 1980s and 1990s, Lariat also has TVs and a mini wrestling ring.

3. Carnelian Bay

Copy Link
3401 Evanston Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103

Carnelian Bay is Stampede and Dreamland Bar and Diner owner Paul Shanrock’s new neotropical sci-fi themed bar that’s operating on the covered patio of Dreamland in Fremont. The menu features traditional tiki drinks like pearl divers and tequila drinks in cobra mugs, as well as ten house cocktails that — with blurbs on the menu — tell a narrative in a sci-fi world Shanrock started developing at Stampede. Bar snacks include loco moco, honey walnut torpedo shrimp, and green papaya salad.

A bar, lit up by neon blue, purple, and red lights, with tropical plant decorations above it.
The bar at Carnelian Bay.
Paul Shanrock

4. Crumby Sandwich & Spirits

Copy Link
709 N 35th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 946-1921
(206) 946-1921
Visit Website

Fremont’s upscale sandwich shop Crumby offers exceptional menu items like braised beef, crab cakes, or buttermilk chicken sandwiches, and the spirits side of the menu is just as robust. Check out Crumby’s blackberry cocktail made with bourbon, all spice, and egg whites, or the “build-your-own bloody mary” options on Sundays.

Also Featured in:

5. SZN

Copy Link
823 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 588-2224
(206) 588-2224
Visit Website

Former gastropub Lazy Susan in Queen Anne has reopened as SZN under new owner Jack Cheung. Diners will find similar playful decor and Korean-Mexican snacks on the menu as before, but the drinks side is where the spot really shines, with some inventive twists on classic cocktails. Try the SZN old fashioned with rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, and maple; or the Bustling ID made with vodka, lychee, orange liqueur and lemon.

6. Founders Club

Copy Link
411 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Visit Website

The historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel recently opened its new speakeasy Founders Club, located literally behind a bookcase just off of the Olympic Bar. An enclave for aged, limited edition, and rare spirits, Founders Club is a decadent hideaway with leather couches, polished brass, low lights, and mirrored ceiling. Secure your seat by reservation only.

7. Metier Brewing Company Taproom

Copy Link
2616 E Cherry St
Seattle, WA 98122
(425) 415-8466
(425) 415-8466
Visit Website

Woodinville’s Métier Brewing Company, Seattle’s only Black-owned brewery, recently opened a sprawling new taproom in the heart of the Central District. The owner, Rodney Hines, says he hopes it will become a gathering place that anchors and acknowledges the area’s diverse communities. It has plenty of beers on tap, like the brewery’s award-winning coconut porter and Belgian strong ale, as well as a solid selection of barrel-aged beers. Food is provided by Umami Kushi, another local Black-owned business focused on Japanese okazu pan — fried dough balls with savory fillings.

8. DWNUNDR

Copy Link
625 116th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
(877) 396-8637
(877) 396-8637
Visit Website

Located in Bellevue’s Hotel 116, DwnUndr is an all-ages bar and grill with heated outdoor courtyard for cornhole and bocce ball games. There’s also plenty of indoors entertainment like Jenga, pop-a-shot, darts, and more. DwnUndr’s menu features comfort classics, beer, and cocktails. It also has specials like free hot dogs during Seahawks games.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Bar Miriam

307 W McGraw St, Seattle, WA 98119

Bar Miriam, under the same ownership as Baker’s in Sunset Hill, has been impressing local food critics with its food and drink menu since it opened earlier this year. The food menu include creative snacks like Kentucky-fried soft shell crab, smoked trout churros, and tandoori eggplant with cilantro-chili chutney, yogurt, and mint. The cocktails match the food in quality, with boozy concoctions like the Talent Scout, made with bourbon, Pierre Ferrand dry curacao, and angostura. The business is open seven days a week. It doesn’t take reservations, and wait times can be long on weekends.

307 W McGraw St
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 708-1213
Visit Website

2. Lariat bar

9827 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

White Center’s wrestling-themed bar Lariat aims to be a destination for Seattle’s underserved wrestling fans, as well as a cozy spot for locals. Filled with nostalgic wrestling memorabilia, notably from the 1980s and 1990s, Lariat also has TVs and a mini wrestling ring.

9827 16th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Visit Website

3. Carnelian Bay

3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
A bar, lit up by neon blue, purple, and red lights, with tropical plant decorations above it.
The bar at Carnelian Bay.
Paul Shanrock

Carnelian Bay is Stampede and Dreamland Bar and Diner owner Paul Shanrock’s new neotropical sci-fi themed bar that’s operating on the covered patio of Dreamland in Fremont. The menu features traditional tiki drinks like pearl divers and tequila drinks in cobra mugs, as well as ten house cocktails that — with blurbs on the menu — tell a narrative in a sci-fi world Shanrock started developing at Stampede. Bar snacks include loco moco, honey walnut torpedo shrimp, and green papaya salad.

3401 Evanston Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103

4. Crumby Sandwich & Spirits

709 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Fremont’s upscale sandwich shop Crumby offers exceptional menu items like braised beef, crab cakes, or buttermilk chicken sandwiches, and the spirits side of the menu is just as robust. Check out Crumby’s blackberry cocktail made with bourbon, all spice, and egg whites, or the “build-your-own bloody mary” options on Sundays.

709 N 35th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 946-1921
Visit Website

5. SZN

823 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Former gastropub Lazy Susan in Queen Anne has reopened as SZN under new owner Jack Cheung. Diners will find similar playful decor and Korean-Mexican snacks on the menu as before, but the drinks side is where the spot really shines, with some inventive twists on classic cocktails. Try the SZN old fashioned with rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, and maple; or the Bustling ID made with vodka, lychee, orange liqueur and lemon.

823 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 588-2224
Visit Website

6. Founders Club

411 University St, Seattle, WA 98101

The historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel recently opened its new speakeasy Founders Club, located literally behind a bookcase just off of the Olympic Bar. An enclave for aged, limited edition, and rare spirits, Founders Club is a decadent hideaway with leather couches, polished brass, low lights, and mirrored ceiling. Secure your seat by reservation only.

411 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Visit Website

7. Metier Brewing Company Taproom

2616 E Cherry St, Seattle, WA 98122

Woodinville’s Métier Brewing Company, Seattle’s only Black-owned brewery, recently opened a sprawling new taproom in the heart of the Central District. The owner, Rodney Hines, says he hopes it will become a gathering place that anchors and acknowledges the area’s diverse communities. It has plenty of beers on tap, like the brewery’s award-winning coconut porter and Belgian strong ale, as well as a solid selection of barrel-aged beers. Food is provided by Umami Kushi, another local Black-owned business focused on Japanese okazu pan — fried dough balls with savory fillings.

2616 E Cherry St
Seattle, WA 98122
(425) 415-8466
Visit Website

8. DWNUNDR

625 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

Located in Bellevue’s Hotel 116, DwnUndr is an all-ages bar and grill with heated outdoor courtyard for cornhole and bocce ball games. There’s also plenty of indoors entertainment like Jenga, pop-a-shot, darts, and more. DwnUndr’s menu features comfort classics, beer, and cocktails. It also has specials like free hot dogs during Seahawks games.

625 116th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
(877) 396-8637
Visit Website

Related Maps