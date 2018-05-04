Seattle’s bar scene might have taken a hit with temporary, and permanent, closures during the pandemic, but a slew of recently-opened bars reflect an industry that’s bouncing back. From Carnelian Bay, an immersive sci-fi bar in Fremont to Bar Miriam, which serves an ambitious food and craft cocktail menu in Queen Anne, there’s a new drinking den to suit whatever the mood requires. Here are some favorite bars opened from the last six months or so.
Added this month: Bar Miriam, Carnelian Bay, and Métier Brewing Company.
Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.
For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.Read More