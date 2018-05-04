A reboot of Admiral Benbow Room and more bars to check out

Seattle’s bar scene might have taken a hit with temporary, and permanent, closures during the pandemic, but a slew of recently-opened bars reflect an industry that’s bouncing back. From Carnelian Bay, an immersive sci-fi bar in Fremont to Bar Miriam, which serves an ambitious food and craft cocktail menu in Queen Anne, there’s a new drinking den to suit whatever the mood requires. Here are some favorite bars opened from the last six months or so.

Added this month: Benbow Room, Rochambeau, and Otter on the Rocks.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.