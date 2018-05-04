From a new downtown speakeasy in a historic hotel, to a wrestling-themed White Center bar, these are the hottest places to get a drink in Seattle

Seattle’s bar scene might have taken a hit with temporary, and permanent, closures during the pandemic, but a slew of recently-opened bars reflect an industry that’s bouncing back, with plenty of exciting new themes to explore. From Bellevue’s DwnUndr kitchen and bar with crowd-pleasing games like mini-golf and bocce ball, to Phocific Standard Time’s Vietnamese tree house vibe, or the elegant hideaway Founders Club, there’s a drinking den to suit whatever the mood requires.

Here’s a list of some of the newest bars from the last six months or so that are some of the coolest places to knock a few back. Bars are listed from north to south.

Added this month: Ballard’s Bar Sabine, South Lake Union’s self-pour taproom Tapster, downtown’s Founders Club, Phocific Standard Time, and Victor Tavern, Bellevue’s DwnUndr, and White Center’s Lariat Bar.

King County requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating or drinking outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on bars following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.