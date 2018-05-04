 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bartender in a dark blue suit pours liquor into a copper cocktail shaker.
With a slew of recently-opened Seattle bars to choose from, you can’t go wrong with these excellent picks.
Fairmont Olympic Hotel

Where to Drink in Seattle, November 2021

From a new downtown speakeasy in a historic hotel, to a wrestling-themed White Center bar, these are the hottest places to get a drink in Seattle

by Gabe Guarente and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated
With a slew of recently-opened Seattle bars to choose from, you can’t go wrong with these excellent picks.
| Fairmont Olympic Hotel
by Gabe Guarente and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated

Seattle’s bar scene might have taken a hit with temporary, and permanent, closures during the pandemic, but a slew of recently-opened bars reflect an industry that’s bouncing back, with plenty of exciting new themes to explore. From Bellevue’s DwnUndr kitchen and bar with crowd-pleasing games like mini-golf and bocce ball, to Phocific Standard Time’s Vietnamese tree house vibe, or the elegant hideaway Founders Club, there’s a drinking den to suit whatever the mood requires.

Here’s a list of some of the newest bars from the last six months or so that are some of the coolest places to knock a few back. Bars are listed from north to south.

Added this month: Ballard’s Bar Sabine, South Lake Union’s self-pour taproom Tapster, downtown’s Founders Club, Phocific Standard Time, and Victor Tavern, Bellevue’s DwnUndr, and White Center’s Lariat Bar.

King County requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating or drinking outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on bars following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bar Sabine

5307 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 208-0281
(206) 208-0281
French restaurant Bastille Cafe and Bar, a longstanding Ballard favorite from Seattle restauranteurs James Weimann and Deming Maclise, was forced to shutter during the pandemic. The two bounced back by rebooting as Sabine Cafe & Market in the same location in October 2020. Over a year later, Bar Sabine opened in the former space of Bastille’s Back Bar, featuring bold cocktails — like the Born Again, made with hibiscus gin, vodka, Szechuan peppercorn, rooibos tea aperitif, and lemon oil — and a Middle East-meets-Pacific Northwest menu.

Two cocktails are artfully displayed next to a side dish of cinnamon kefta.
In the place of the former Bastille Back Bar, Bar Sabine offers innovative cocktails and Middle Eastern dishes.
Bar Sabine

2. Crumby Sandwich & Spirits

709 N 35th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 946-1921
(206) 946-1921
Fremont’s upscale sandwich shop Crumby offers exceptional menu items like braised beef, crab cakes, or buttermilk chicken sandwiches, and the spirits side of the menu is just as robust. Check out Crumby’s blackberry cocktail made with bourbon, all spice, and egg whites, or the “build-your-own bloody mary” options on Sundays.

3. SZN

823 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 588-2224
(206) 588-2224
Former gastropub Lazy Susan in Queen Anne has reopened as SZN under new owner Jack Cheung. Diners will find similar playful decor and Korean-Mexican snacks on the menu as before, but the drinks side is where the spot really shines, with some inventive twists on classic cocktails. Try the SZN old fashioned with rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, and maple; or the Bustling ID made with vodka, lychee, orange liqueur and lemon.

4. Tapster Seattle

1011 Valley St
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 257-1857
(206) 257-1857
Right in the heart of South Lake Union, Tapster Seattle is the city’s first self-pour taproom, featuring 57 taps of beer, cider, and wine (as well as some cold brew and kombucha options). One of the perks is that drinkers can try anything by the ounce before committing to a pint. Each tap has a touch screen that shows how much has been poured. There’s also plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, swings, bocce ball games, and more.

Copy Link
1631 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 741-7428
(206) 741-7428
The Doctor’s Office is a cozy, 12-seat Capitol Hill bar from actual medical professional Dr. Matthew Powell and bartender Keith Waldbauer. The main draw is its extensive list of spirits that spans many different prices and countries of origin, including Indian single malts, Japanese brandy, and Peruvian rum. Given the limited number of seats, it’s a good idea to make an appointment, er, reservation, beforehand.

6. DWNUNDR

625 116th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
(877) 396-8637
(877) 396-8637
Located in Bellevue’s Hotel 116, DwnUndr is an all-ages bar and grill with heated outdoor courtyard for cornhole and bocce ball games. There’s also plenty of indoors entertainment like Jenga, pop-a-shot, darts, and more. DwnUndr’s menu features comfort classics, beer, and cocktails. It also has specials like free hot dogs during Seahawks games.

7. The Victor Tavern

2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 649-4040
(206) 649-4040
The latest addition to the family of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, The Victor Tavern opened in September, right across from the Amazon Spheres downtown. It’s the perfect lunchtime or after work hangout, complete with TVs, an open air patio, and gaming mezzanine with pool tables, shuffleboard, and more. Check out The Victor’s cocktail menu that features drinks like old town punch — with bourbon, black tea, lemon, and grapefruit — or the turf, made with gin, absinthe, orange, and lemon zest.

8. Phocific Standard Time

1923 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Visit Website

Viet style tree house” Phocific Standard Time (PST) is an intimate bar right above Pho Bac’s downtown location that serves cocktails made with Vietnamese ingredients and flavors. Try the trung muoi, made with a pho fat washed Japanese whisky, cream sherry, carcavelos wine, and salted egg yolk; or nuoc mat, a cocktail with soju, Cocchi Americano, logan, and citrus and jasmine flavors. Co-owner Yenvy Pham has whipped up a playful menu with offerings like a creamy, cheesy crab dip that perfectly compliments PST’s drinks.

9. Inside Passage

1108 Pike St
Seattle, WA 98101
Visit Website

At this sibling bar to next door Rumba on Capitol Hill, there’s an over-the-top oceanic fantasy mood, with a giant tentacled sea creature hanging from the ceiling, thatched booths, and a variety of tropical-leaning cocktails in elaborate mugs made for Instagram. Check out the Ballard fog cutter, a cocktail you can drink out of a horn, or the dinglehopper, a drink inspired by The Little Mermaid.

10. Canon

928 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Visit Website

Canon is simply one of the premier booze destinations in Seattle, known for an extensive aged spirits selection and expertly crafted drinks. After a long hiatus, it reopened in August with a full menu and indoor seating, serving up classics and some seasonal concoctions, such as the Anning martini (with oyster shell gin) and the Summer Fashioned (with bourbon, rum, apple brandy, and lingonberry).

A martini on a bar with smoke rising from the glass
The Anning martini is a Canon classic.
Canon/Instagram

11. Founders Club

411 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Visit Website

The historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel recently opened its new speakeasy Founders Club, located literally behind a bookcase just off of the Olympic Bar. An enclave for aged, limited edition, and rare spirits, Founders Club is a decadent hideaway with leather couches, polished brass, low lights, and mirrored ceiling. Secure your seat by reservation only.

12. In The Heart

Alley entrance, 4547 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 384-1710
(206) 384-1710
Visit Website

A New Orleans-influenced speakeasy recently opened in the back of West Seattle’s Lika Love clothing boutique, with a Big Easy cocktail list that includes Sazeracs, Hurricanes, and Ramos fizzes, along with a few substantial bites. For those who really want to party after shopping, $2 Jell-O shots made with rum and passionfruit juice are on offer as well.

13. Lariat bar

9827 16th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Visit Website

White Center’s wrestling-themed bar Lariat aims to be a destination for Seattle’s underserved wrestling fans, as well as a cozy spot for locals. Filled with nostalgic wrestling memorabilia, notably from the 1980s and 1990s, Lariat also has TVs and a mini wrestling ring.

