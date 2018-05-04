Share All sharing options for: Where to Drink the Hottest Cocktails in Seattle, September 2021

From a newly reopened (and rebranded) Korean-Mexican gastropub in Queen Anne to a Cambodian food and cocktail specialist in Phinney Ridge

The challenges of the pandemic impacted many Seattle cocktail destinations, some of which closed — at least temporarily — to wait for brighter days ahead. But since Washington’s liquor and cannabis board made it legal to sell sealed mixed drinks to go (until at least 2023), and bars are allowed to have full capacity again, there has been a cocktail revival. Here are some of the coolest drinks dens to knock a few back, which have either opened or reopened within the past six months. They are listed from north to south, with bars that require proof of vaccination noted.

Added this month: Phinney Ridge cocktail bar and Cambodian food specialist Oliver’s Twist and Queen Anne’s Korean-Mexican gastropub SZN

