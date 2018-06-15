Refreshingly Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Seattle

Optimism’s Capitol Hill beer hall is big enough to have separate sections geared toward adults with and without kids — that is, the massive former warehouse has a gated play area for kids entirely separate from the main bar area in case some adults would rather sip their dark lagers and IPAs with fewer children around. Dogs are welcome too, so there’s always a lively mix of patrons here. And while the brewery doesn’t have its own kitchen, it hosts a wide variety of food trucks, with at least one on-site pretty much every day, so you might find the fluffy tacos of Mexicuban or the drunken noodles and fried rice of Tummy Yummy Thai. You can also bring your own food.