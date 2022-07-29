8 Seattle Places to Go for Dinner and a Show

There’s something about dinner theater. Laughing raucously with strangers, the drama of the kitchen mirroring the drama of the stage, sitting back with a piece of cake at the end and enjoying the unpredictability of it all. Seattle is the place for dinner theater, especially in historic locations. Gaze above at aerial ballets as you eat your bolognese at The Pink Door, or take in a dazzling cabaret as you enjoy the spiced rum cocktail aptly named Lola’s Coconuts at the Can Can. For zero-proof options, the Can Can offers the Aurora Elixir Fizz, a refreshing effervescent yuzu-orange blossom mocktail infused with herbaceous hops. Best of all, the show doesn’t have to stop at dinner theater. Head to drag brunch in the morning because, after all, the show must go on.

