White plate with bright red tomatoes sliced for caprese salad with round slices of mozzarella the same size as the tomato slices and small cubes of feta cheese with sprigs of fresh green basil throughout and a drizzle of olive oil. In the background there is a bright green drink in a cocktail glass and a bright red drink. The two drinks match the colors of the caprese’s red tomatoes and green basil. In the background, there are people all around the restaurant and glittering lights.
Caprese salad at The Pink Door.
Sabra Boyd

8 Seattle Places to Go for Dinner and a Show

Find entertainment on the plate and on the stage morning, noon, and night

by Sabra Boyd
Caprese salad at The Pink Door.
| Sabra Boyd
by Sabra Boyd

There’s something about dinner theater. Laughing raucously with strangers, the drama of the kitchen mirroring the drama of the stage, sitting back with a piece of cake at the end and enjoying the unpredictability of it all. Seattle is the place for dinner theater, especially in historic locations. Gaze above at aerial ballets as you eat your bolognese at The Pink Door, or take in a dazzling cabaret as you enjoy the spiced rum cocktail aptly named Lola’s Coconuts at the Can Can. For zero-proof options, the Can Can offers the Aurora Elixir Fizz, a refreshing effervescent yuzu-orange blossom mocktail infused with herbaceous hops. Best of all, the show doesn’t have to stop at dinner theater. Head to drag brunch in the morning because, after all, the show must go on.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Can Can Culinary Cabaret

For Cabaret and a colorful cocktail menu, the Can Can is located in Pike Place Market. Walking in, you’re transported to a time and place that only exists when the curtain rises. A lush interior, nostalgic for all things fun and beautiful, the Can Can’s menu compliments the shows’ aesthetics with a signature absinthe cocktail as well as sober-curious options like the Lemon Squeeze featuring Wilderton Lustre, a non-alcoholic spirit. With gluten-free, vegan, and many fish options, the Can Can has something everyone will enjoy. Check the website for showtimes and ticket availability.

95 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 652-0832
(206) 652-0832

The Pink Door

For over 40 years, The Pink Door has thrived in the space off Post Alley that was once a violin shop, woodworking space, and a bingo hall. The stage lights up in the evenings for musicians, dance performances, and aerial trapeze artists. The restaurant’s Italian dishes let the freshest ingredients speak for themselves. With olive oil that tastes like it was grown and pressed in an orchard down the street, the caprese salad’s bright colors burst with flavor. To catch dinner and a show at The Pink Door, reservations are recommended, although occasionally you might get lucky.

1919 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 443-3241
(206) 443-3241

Dreamland Bar & Diner

For those who prefer outdoor dining at drag brunch, Dreamland in Fremont offers a spacious patio with heating when the weather turns cold. The Dream Girls Drag Brunch performances run on Saturdays, but they sell out quickly and you’ll need to buy tickets in advance. Because the show can get very exciting, dogs and other pets should stay home even if you are seated at an outdoor table. Dreamland’s menu matches its day-glo interior. Colorful food and drinks compliment the space’s cheery neon accents. The Endless Forest is a vegan and gluten-free quinoa dish with seasonal produce and a coconut-tahini sauce. You can opt to add smoked salmon if you’re craving extra protein. Dreamland’s spin on the Monte Cristo includes crisp french toast battered with coconut cream and cornflakes. If you’re looking for fun food and fun people on a Saturday morning, this is the show to see.

3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 402-4902
(206) 402-4902

The Triple Door

The Triple Door’s theater hosts world renowned-musical guests. Tickets should be purchased in advance. From jazz to variety shows, the venue’s cozy half-moon booths add to the well-balanced acoustics of the space. For dinner, Wild Ginger prepares their Indonesian wagyu beef with bay leaves, orange peel, and shallots for an aromatic braise. For lighter dishes, try the Sri Lankan carrot salad.

216 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 838-4333
(206) 838-4333

Unicorn

Every Sunday, Mimosas Cabaret performs at Unicorn. The show changes seasonally and tickets sell out quickly. Mimosas offers a buffet-style option for brunch. You can choose whether to purchase brunch for an additional fee with your ticket. The cast’s impressive scripts, talented acting, and clever stage design will have you cheering for an encore when the curtain falls.

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-6492
(206) 325-6492

Teatro ZinZanni

Teatro ZinZanni returns to Seattle this November and tickets go on sale beginning in August. Their new home in SoDo Park is an expansive, collaborative artist space that has hosted countless performances over the years. The group will be partnering with Herban Feast who specializes in showcasing seasonal Northwest cuisine. Those who attend when the show opens again in November will enjoy cirque arts, cabaret, comedy, and the vivid flavors of Herban Feast.

3200 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

Le Faux Show

Le Faux Show at Julia’s on Broadway has drag performances in the evenings and at brunch. Brunch is a less formal affair, but still just as fun. Drinks come with colorful garnishes and the dinner package offers a pesto penne option with capers, as well as pork tenderloin, or tofu cashew ginger stir fry.

300 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 747-2703
(206) 747-2703

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Located in Crowne Plaza, the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show has it all — comedy, drama, and suspense because there’s a chance you could end up being part of the show! A four-course meal accompanies the performance when you purchase tickets. The immersive action happens all around you, not just on stage. Try to solve the case first and you could win a prize package.

1113 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(866) 496-0535
(866) 496-0535
“Detective Gourmands” book. Book looks very old with an illustration of a turkey and a glass of wine on the cover with a bottle of wine.
“Detective Gourmands” book.

