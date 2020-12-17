18 Seattle Area Restaurants with Heated and Covered Patios for Outdoor Dining

Seattle winters are notoriously rainy, but that doesn’t mean outdoor dining has to be put on pause. Seattle-area restaurants with outdoor dining areas are well-prepared for the rain and cold.

In 2020, restaurants pushed for an expansion of open-air seating options to host dine-in service in safer ways. Many of those outdoor options — patios, sidewalk tents, pergolas, and other structures — were winterized with coverings and heaters. Many of these structures have stayed in place, and some of Seattle’s best restaurants now have great outdoor spaces diners can enjoy regardless of the weather, including the following 20 spots.

Know of a spot that we should know about? Send us a tip at seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.