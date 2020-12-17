 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A patio under a wooden structure with wood tables adorned with live plants.
The heated and covered patio at Surrell, a tasting menu restaurant in Madison Valley.
Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

18 Seattle Area Restaurants with Heated and Covered Patios for Outdoor Dining

Where to eat outdoors even on the coldest, drizzliest Seattle days

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
The heated and covered patio at Surrell, a tasting menu restaurant in Madison Valley.
| Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle
by Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

Seattle winters are notoriously rainy, but that doesn’t mean outdoor dining has to be put on pause. Seattle-area restaurants with outdoor dining areas are well-prepared for the rain and cold.

In 2020, restaurants pushed for an expansion of open-air seating options to host dine-in service in safer ways. Many of those outdoor options — patios, sidewalk tents, pergolas, and other structures — were winterized with coverings and heaters. Many of these structures have stayed in place, and some of Seattle’s best restaurants now have great outdoor spaces diners can enjoy regardless of the weather, including the following 20 spots.

Know of a spot that we should know about? Send us a tip at seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

The MARKET | fishmonger & eatery

Located in downtown Edmonds, seafood restaurant The Market is a perfect place north of Seattle to dine outside with quality accommodations. Its patio deck has a clear, double-walled roof and infrared heaters. There are also barriers between tables for an extra layer of protection and privacy while enjoying lobster rolls, fish and chips, oysters, and more.

508 Main St #3148, Edmonds, WA 98020
(425) 967-5329
(425) 967-5329

Don Lucho's Restaurant & Pisco Bar

Maple Leaf’s fast-casual Peruvian restaurant serves up some serious lomo saltado and has built not one, but two patios since the pandemic started, with the intention of keeping them around all year long. There are 16 tables, which are covered and heated, plus some big screen TVs for diners to enjoy on game days.

7919 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 257-1333
(206) 257-1333

Brimmer & Heeltap

Set in a beautiful brick building on NW Market Street with an airy dining room and leafy patio (that’s heated in the winter), this neighborhood bistro serves creative dishes like radishes with salmon roe and creme fraiche, Manila clams in cider broth, and pork chops with fermented greens. The business also has a wine club and a small cafe called Red Arrow Coffee in the backyard.

425 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-2534
(206) 420-2534

Gracia

This Mexican restaurant is part of a blocks-long strip of restaurants on Ballard Avenue, most of which have outdoor dining. The menu offers tacos, burritos, mole enchiladas and satisfying soups like pozole verde made with pork shoulder and chicken soup served with tortilla strips and avocado. The outdoor dining area is covered and heated, with strands of lights and potted plants hanging off the beams of the structure.

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 268-0217
(206) 268-0217

Ba Bar

This local Vietnamese chain is the place to fork over a few extra dollars for some of the finest bowl of pho in town, made with grass-fed beef. But the menu goes well beyond beef noodle soup. Bun bowls with vermicelli noodles are popular, as are slow-roasted rotisserie meats such as chicken, duck, and pork belly, though no meal at Ba Bar is complete without the super craveable fish sauce wings and imperial rollls. Housemade pastries include macarons (available daily) and pandan cake (available Saturday, Sunday, and Monday) — perfect with a cup of strong, sweet, Vietnamese coffee. The U Village location has a tented patio strung with lights — and chandeliers for a special touch — and is outfitted with unobtrusive heaters.

2685 NE 46th St #2503, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 328-1112
(206) 328-1112

Meesha

Among some of the can’t-miss dishes from chef Preeti Agarwal’s acclaimed Fremont restaurant are rarah keema pao with expertly prepared ground lamb, fried Amritsari fish, and paneer in tomato sauce with black cardamom. The patio behind the restaurant is covered and powerful heaters keep diners warm even on the coldest nights.

127 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0135
(206) 632-0135

Westward

Adirondack chairs lined up on the northern shore of Lake Union, provide amazing views from this impeccably designed, seafood-focused favorite from Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures restaurant group. In the colder months, the restaurant still uses its outdoor space, with a covered patio and overhead heaters, plus two fire pits and blankets for diners. Westward is a perennial favorite for its selection of oysters, seafood towers, and other plates loaded with local seafood.

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 552-8215
(206) 552-8215

Citizen

Lower Queen Anne’s all-day cafe is usually a gathering place in the warmer months to chill outside and play cornhole. More subdued in colder weather, the patio is spacious enough to encourage social distancing. With outdoor beer garden Citizen Campfire there’s plenty more outdoor games, as well as fire pits and cozy covered seating areas. The business is also often host to some of the best pop-ups in Seattle on the weekends.

706 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 284-1015
(206) 284-1015

Surrell

This Madison Valley restaurant serves a constantly changing 8-10 course tasting menus packed with locally sourced ingredients, and also has a wine bar with a menu of exclusively Washington wines as well as a-la-carte drinking snacks. The patios for the restaurant and wine bar are both fully covered, with heaters for each table and a canvas to help block the breeze.

2319 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112

Plenty of Clouds

Plenty of Clouds is located in Capitol Hill’s Pearl Apartments and features a Pacific Northwest take on Sichuan and Yunnan dishes like dry-fried chicken with chili peppers, Sichuan peppercorn, and kohlrabi. The heated, covered patio makes it easy to enjoy the fiery dishes even on a cold, rainy day.

1550 15th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 279-5900
(206) 279-5900

Terra Plata

At this Capitol Hill restaurant from respected chef Tamara Murphy, dishes like paella and roast pig shine alongside a robust list of cocktails, excellent in takeout form or for chilling outside on the covered and heated roof deck. Diners who choose to hang out there are surrounded by Murphy’s beautiful edible garden.

1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-1501
(206) 325-1501
The covered rooftop patio at Capitol Hill restaurant Terra Plata with wooden communal tables and a surrounding garden
The rooftop at Terra Plata
Courtesy of Tamara Murphy

Marjorie

This longtime Capitol Hill bistro has been serving a variety of well-crafted dishes that support local farms (and has a wonderful brioche bread pudding). Marjorie also has an outdoor patio with heaters, perfect to enjoy its Jamaican jerk chicken and jalapeño hushpuppies.

1412 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 441-9842
(206) 441-9842

Reckless Noodle House

The Central District’s Vietnamese street food and cocktail destination Reckless Noodle House offers covered outdoor seating, with fishing nets hung from the ceiling. Some of the sides are covered in clear plastic to reduce the wind and keep in as much heat as possible. While the dishes here are all excellent, the mala braised beef cheek noodle with pickled Fresno chili peppers, fermented mustard greens, and thick, chewy wheat noodles is one of the best-constructed noodle dishes in the city.

2519 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 329-5499
(206) 329-5499

Musang

Star chef Melissa Miranda leads this buzzy Beacon Hill spot with Filipinx dishes like short rib kare kare, smoked oysters, and mussels cooked with moringa plus plenty of killer cocktails. Guests can dine indoors or outside at its covered, heated patio. Reservations are recommended since Musang tends to fill up fast.

2524 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 708-6871
(206) 708-6871

Bar del Corso

Chef and owner Jerry Corso’s perfectly executed Neapolitan-style pizzas are the primary draw for this Beacon Hill hideaway, thanks to their light, slightly charred crusts. The garlic mussels, baccala fritters, and grilled octopus with corona beans are also exceptional, and reservations often go fast. The sidewalk patio — great for people watching on Beacon Avenue —  has propane heaters between each table and vines growing on trellises. 

3057 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 395-2069
(206) 395-2069

Lady Jaye

West Seattle’s smokehouse has a decently-sized patio with a fire pit and heaters over most of the tables. One can embrace the restaurant’s theme with a massive smoked bologna sandwich and a smoked old fashioned, while admiring a painted mural that depicts a “Mount Rushmore” of country greats, including Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings.

4523 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 457-4029
(206) 457-4029

Loretta's Northwesterner

This South Park institution disposes with pretensions, rather than try to keep up with some of the hipper establishments in the neighborhood. The outdoor patio — heated and decorated for the season — is a comfortable spot to grab a beer and one of Loretta’s famed burgers. There’s also a brunch menu with steak and eggs and breakfast sandwiches.

8617 14th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
(206) 327-9649
(206) 327-9649

Can Bar

White Center’s nautical themed bar and restaurant has a relaxed neighborhood vibe, and a reputation for its copious selection of canned beers. Don’t overlook the solid menu items like the fried chicken sandwich, smoked beef dip, and brisket chili. Enjoy a burger and a cold one at their outdoor patio seating area — heated, and also nautical themed.

9427 17th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
(206) 887-3040
(206) 887-3040

