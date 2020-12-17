 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A row of sidewalk tables covered with wooden frames and clear roofing. A sign saying Plenty of Clouds hangs over the area.
Capitol Hill’s Plenty of Clouds is one of many restaurants that offers an outdoor heated seating area.
Lisa Zack/Plenty of Clouds

Seattle Area Restaurants with Heated and Covered Patios for Outdoor Winter Dining

20 establishments with covered and heated outdoor seating

by Gabe Guarente and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated
The end of October promises plenty of rain, but that doesn’t mean outdoor dining has to come to an end. Seattle-area restaurants with outdoor dining areas are already well prepared.

In 2020, restaurants pushed for an expansion of open-air seating options to host dine-in service in safer ways. Many of those outdoor options — patios, sidewalk tents, pergolas, and other structures — were winterized with coverings and heaters. As the weather this year gets colder, darker, and wetter, the restaurants on this list have you covered. Here’s an incomplete list of restaurants that offer covered, heated, outdoor dining, listed from north to south.

All restaurants listed offer takeout and indoor dining. As of October 25, King County will require proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The MARKET | fishmonger & eatery

508 Main St #3148
Edmonds, WA 98020
Located in downtown Edmonds, seafood restaurant The Market is a perfect place north of Seattle to dine outside with quality accommodations. Its patio deck has a clear, double-walled roof and infrared heaters. There are also barriers between tables for an extra layer of protection and privacy while enjoying lobster rolls, fish and chips, oysters, and more. As of October 2021, The Market’s Seattle location does not offer outdoor seating.

2. Don Lucho's Restaurant & Pisco Bar

7919 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf’s fast-casual Peruvian restaurant serves up some serious lomo saltado and has built not one, but two patios since the pandemic started, with the intention of keeping them around all year long. There are 16 tables, which are covered and heated, plus some big screen TVs for diners to enjoy on game days.

3. Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
During the pandemic, this Ballard restaurant didn’t have to do too much to its already existing back patio, which is sheltered from the busy street, but it did use it to launch a daytime cafe called Red Arrow Coffee. Some heaters were installed for winter, but in general, the casual backyard garden vibes are still there, complementing a menu of upscale bistro fare.

4. Ba Bar

Copy Link
2685 NE 46th St #2503
Seattle, WA 98105
This boisterous local enterprise is known for its modern Vietnamese cuisine mixed with local PNW ingredients. The U Village location has a tented patio strung with lights — and chandeliers for a special touch — and is outfitted with unobtrusive heaters.

5. Westward

2501 N Northlake Way
Seattle, WA 98103
Before the pandemic, this seafood-focused restaurant was a draw for its Adirondack chairs lined up on the northern shore of Lake Union. In the colder months, the restaurant is still utilizing its outdoor space, with a covered patio and overhead heaters, plus two fire pits and blankets for diners.

6. Eden Hill Restaurant

2209 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
This upscale Queen Anne mainstay (with a more casual sibling restaurant nearby) offers both tasting menu options and shared plates, such as oysters, black cod, and goat cheese and pumpkin dumplings. The enclosed patio has partitions separating dining parties and heaters.

7. Citizen

706 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne’s all-day cafe is usually a gathering place in the warmer months to chill outside and play cornhole. More subdued in colder weather, the patio is spacious enough to encourage social distancing. With outdoor beer garden Citizen Campfire there’s plenty more outdoor games, as well as fire pits and cozy covered seating areas. Citizen Campfire is 21+ after 4 p.m.

8. Surrell

2319 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98112
This Madison Valley restaurant with a focus on wine and locally-sourced fare may have one of the more thought-out patios in the city. It’s fully covered, with heaters for each table and canvas to help block the breeze, as well as landing tables where the wait staff drops off dishes and drinks for low-contact service.

9. Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Plenty of Clouds is located in Capitol Hill’s Pearl Apartments and features a Pacific Northwest take on Sichuan and Yunnan dishes, like chanterelle and lobster mushrooms stir fried with smoked Chinese bacon and green chilies. The heated, covered patio makes it easy to enjoy popular favorites Sichuan pork dumplings and dry fried chicken on a cold, rainy day.

10. Terra Plata

1501 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
At this Capitol Hill restaurant from respected chef Tamara Murphy, dishes such as Peruvian chicken and roasted pig shine alongside a robust list of cocktails, excellent in takeout form or for chilling outside on the covered and heated roof deck. Diners who choose to hang out there are surrounded by Murphy’s edible garden.

The covered rooftop patio at Capitol Hill restaurant Terra Plata with wooden communal tables and a surrounding garden
The rooftop at Terra Plata
Courtesy of Tamara Murphy

11. Bangrak Market

2319 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Thai street food restaurant and bar Bangrak Market offers covered, heated sidewalk seating strung with lights to enjoy dishes like satay chicken skewers, fried fish balls, pad see eiw, and much more. Bangrak’s vibrant atmosphere brings the Thai market feel to life, and what’s even better — it stays open till midnight everyday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

12. Marjorie

1412 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
This longtime Capitol Hill bistro has been serving a variety of well-crafted dishes that support local farms (and has a wonderful brioche bread pudding). Marjorie also has an outdoor patio with heaters, perfect to enjoy its Jamaican jerk chicken and jalapeño hushpuppies.

13. Optimism Brewing Company

1158 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
In addition to the Capitol Hill brewery’s spacious tasting room, there’s an outdoor patio, with tents and heaters. When the weather cooperates, seating can spill onto the recently-established street plaza, and there’s usually a food truck parked nearby — most recently El Chapulin Oaxaqueno, Alaskan Dumplings, and Theo’s Gyros.

14. Reckless Noodle House

2519 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144
The Central District’s Vietnamese street food and cocktail destination Reckless Noodle House offers covered outdoor seating, with fishing nets hung from the ceiling. Some of the sides are covered in clear plastic to reduce the wind and keep in as much heat as possible.

15. Musang

2524 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Star chef Melissa Miranda leads this buzzy Beacon Hill spot with Filipinx dishes such as pancit lomi, short rib kare kare, and adobong kale and mushrooms, plus plenty of killer cocktails. Guests can dine indoors or outside at its covered, heated patio. Reservations are recommended since Musang tends to fill up fast.

16. Il Nido

2717 61st Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Italian restaurant in a historic log cabin on Alki beach has outdoor seating that is covered and heated, as well as wheelchair accessible. Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., check out the restaurant’s antipasta menu during aperitivo hour. Online reservations at Il Nido tend to book out months in advance, but a patio reservation can only be accommodated via email.

17. Lady Jaye

4523 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
West Seattle’s smokehouse has a decently-sized patio with a fire pit and heaters over most of the tables. One can embrace the restaurant’s theme with a smoked bologna sandwich and smoked old fashioned, while admiring a painted mural that depicts a “Mount Rushmore” of country greats, including Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Waylon Jennings.

18. Super Six

3714 S Hudson St
Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City’s Korean-Hawaiian brunch spot has two large tents set up outside the restaurant in a parking lot with ordering available via QR code to minimize contact. On the menu are comfort food items such as spam sliders, loco moco, and pancakes with toasted macadamia butter. Plus, the malasadas are stellar.

19. Loretta's Northwesterner

8617 14th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98108
This South Park institution disposes with pretensions, rather than try to keep up with some of the hipper establishments in the neighborhood. The outdoor patio — heated and decorated for the season — is a comfortable spot to grab a beer and one of Loretta’s famed burgers.

20. Can Bar

9427 17th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98106
White Center’s nautical themed bar and restaurant has a relaxed neighborhood vibe, and a reputation for its copious selection of canned beers. Don’t overlook the solid menu items like the fried chicken sandwich, smoked beef dip, and brisket chili. Enjoy a burger and a cold one at their outdoor patio seating area — heated, and also nautical themed.

