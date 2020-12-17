Seattle Area Restaurants with Heated and Covered Patios for Outdoor Winter Dining

The end of October promises plenty of rain, but that doesn’t mean outdoor dining has to come to an end. Seattle-area restaurants with outdoor dining areas are already well prepared.

In 2020, restaurants pushed for an expansion of open-air seating options to host dine-in service in safer ways. Many of those outdoor options — patios, sidewalk tents, pergolas, and other structures — were winterized with coverings and heaters. As the weather this year gets colder, darker, and wetter, the restaurants on this list have you covered. Here’s an incomplete list of restaurants that offer covered, heated, outdoor dining, listed from north to south.

All restaurants listed offer takeout and indoor dining. As of October 25, King County will require proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.