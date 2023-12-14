11 Splurge-Worthy Restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue

Seattle as a city doesn’t much care for flashy, ostentatious shows of wealth. Maybe it has something to do with the climate that encourages everyone to wear hoodies and hideous hiking shoes several months out of the year. Maybe it’s because that for decades, the most prominent wealthy Seattleites have been connected to the tech industry; whatever the virtues of the quarter-zip crowd, they’ve never been known for their flair. It doesn’t help that the fashion of the Grunge era largely consists of dressing as an out-of-work lumberjack. So it’s not surprising that precious few Seattle dining experiences can measure up to the standards of bacchanalian destination cities like New York or Vegas.

What this map presupposes is, to heck with all that! Sometimes you want to toss some cash on a genuinely extravagant time, to not worry so much about whether a meal is “worth it,” to go someplace where it would be inappropriate to wear a hoodie.

Not everyone can afford to go all of the places on this list, and almost no one can go to them regularly. But when you want to splurge, here’s where you should go. As usual, these places aren’t ranked but organized geographically. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

