 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Get Great Italian Food in Seattle

11 Refreshingly Family-Friendly Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle Restaurants and Breweries With Great Patios for Outdoor Dining

More in Seattle See more maps
A plate of snails in the center of a plate.
Sea Snails at LTD Edition Sushi
Harry Cheadle

11 Splurge-Worthy Restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue

When you want to make a splash without renting a kayak

by Harry Cheadle Updated
View as Map
Sea Snails at LTD Edition Sushi
| Harry Cheadle
by Harry Cheadle Updated

Seattle as a city doesn’t much care for flashy, ostentatious shows of wealth. Maybe it has something to do with the climate that encourages everyone to wear hoodies and hideous hiking shoes several months out of the year. Maybe it’s because that for decades, the most prominent wealthy Seattleites have been connected to the tech industry; whatever the virtues of the quarter-zip crowd, they’ve never been known for their flair. It doesn’t help that the fashion of the Grunge era largely consists of dressing as an out-of-work lumberjack. So it’s not surprising that precious few Seattle dining experiences can measure up to the standards of bacchanalian destination cities like New York or Vegas.

What this map presupposes is, to heck with all that! Sometimes you want to toss some cash on a genuinely extravagant time, to not worry so much about whether a meal is “worth it,” to go someplace where it would be inappropriate to wear a hoodie.

Not everyone can afford to go all of the places on this list, and almost no one can go to them regularly. But when you want to splurge, here’s where you should go. As usual, these places aren’t ranked but organized geographically. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Archipelago

Copy Link

Unusually for a fine dining restaurant, Archipelago sometimes provides free seats to those who are “doing the difficult work to protect, uplift, and share.” But everyone else has to pay the $239 per seat price, making it one of Seattle’s most expensive and exclusive dinner reservations. You get not just a tour of Filipino cuisine, but short speeches on the history and legacy of Filipino Americans (and others) in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a sensational dining experience, even if the price tag is startling.

5607 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Also featured in:

Private Dining on the Great Wheel

Copy Link

If you want a delightfully silly way to spend $125 per person, book a gondola on Seattle’s waterfront ferris wheel for dinner, courtesy of the Fisherman’s Restaurant. The way it works is you show up for cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. to order wine or whatever else you want to drink, climb aboard the wheel at 7:00, and “take off” at 7:30. You get a meal of prawn cocktail, Caesar salad, grilled salmon, and chocolate custard. This is only available on Fridays and Saturdays.

1301 Alaskan Way (On Pier 57), Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 623-3500
(206) 623-3500

Also featured in:

Storyville Coffee Company

Copy Link

A while back the Seattle Times ran a rather negative review of this Pike Place coffee shop, the tone of which boiled down to “$8.50? For a latte?” And it must be said the latte is nothing special — or at least, it doesn’t stand out among all the other good lattes in town. What makes Storyville worth it is the vibe: the dark wood interior is beautiful, especially by the grungy standards of most market shops; the view looking out over the Pike Place Market sign and Puget Sound beyond is one of the city’s best; and the service is far more attentive and welcoming than your typical coffee shop. It’s a tourist trap, sure, but an enjoyable one. (Also, we’d personally rather pay $10 for coffee than wait an hour in line to get coffee down the street.)

94 Pike St (1st Ave (Pike Place Market)), Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 780-5777
(206) 780-5777

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Copy Link

There’s no shortage of high-end restaurants in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square, but why not go right to the top? Ascend is on the literal 31st floor of the building, where you get a panoramic view plus indoor fires plus food that is honestly probably more impressive than it needs to be. There’s showoff-y items on here like the $100-and-up caviar service, $75 crab legs, or the $209 45-ounce “seahawk” chop steak, but we prefer the still-luxurious happy hour menu, where you can get $20 koji-smoked wagyu beef cheek sliders.

10400 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 625-2080
(425) 625-2080

Also featured in:

Ltd Edition Sushi

Copy Link

This Capitol Hill counter charges $160 a seat, which is by no means out of line with other omakase places, but you’ll definitely want to get a sake pairing here too for $48. Chef Keiji Tsukasaki isn’t just an expert sushi chef, he knows his way around drinks and delights in telling you which to drink with each course. The sushi itself is exceptional, and includes delights like monkfish liver, so velvety and rich it’s nearly chocolate-like.

1641 Nagle Place, WA 98122
A pair of snails on a plate.
Sea snail at LTD Edition Sushi
Harry Cheadle

Also featured in:

Surrell

Copy Link

For about $200, service charge not included, you get admission to the dinner party of your dreams. There’s a drink at your door, 10 courses showcasing seasonal ingredients and Aaron Tekulve’s creativity, a freakin’ poem written about the menu, a bag of granola to take home, and a little cup of decaf coffee or tea to drink on your way there. The location is anonymous (Madison Valley?), but the service is guaranteed to impress.

2319 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 402-5698
(206) 402-5698
A decorated plate with a macaron sitting in a bird’s nest and a spoon with a bite of salmon on it.
The first course at Surrell in 2023
Harry Cheadle

Also featured in:

Sushi Suzuki

Copy Link

The chillest sushi counter in Seattle is down a Madison Park alley. For $180, you get the privilege of watching Yasutaka Suzuki and his assistants work through a 20-course (or so, who’s counting?) omakase menu. It’s a delight to see what will come out next, whether that’s a cornet fish dish (Suzuki loves showing guests the fish’s extra-long skull) or three different cuts of tuna so diners can appreciate the complexity of a single fish. The counter only seats 11, with another 10 seats in the dining room, so reservations aren’t suggested, they’re pretty much mandatory.

4116 1/2 E Madison St (The Alley), Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 466-6621
(206) 466-6621
A piece of uni sushi on a colorful plate.
Uni at Sushi Suzuki.
Harry Cheadle

Also featured in:

Canlis

Copy Link

Part of Canlis’s appeal is that it’s CANLIS, Seattle’s fine dining citadel, and it knows it. Its website is the only one that informs guests, a bit snootily, “We’re a very dressy restaurant. We recommend a suit or sport coat for men, and ask that no T-shirts, shorts, hats, or casual attire of any kind be worn.” Dinner here (sans beverages) is $180, but the vibe, the view, the lighting — seriously, the lighting here is sick — every component of the meal reassures you that it’s worth it.  

2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-3313
(206) 283-3313

Also featured in:

Doce Donut Co.

Copy Link

These brioche doughnuts aren’t the kind of casual snack you grab a dozen of, not at $5 or $6 apiece. But they’re also unique in Seattle. We’re talking about creme brulee filled with passion fruit, churro topped with caramel sauce, and a winter seasonal joint that is filled with a coquito (a Puerto Rican eggnog-like drink) cream, dipped in cookie butter glazed, and topped with a gingerbread cookie. Trust us, it’s worth it. (Vegan dough is available.)

4106 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

The Burger at Beast and Cleaver at 49th Street

Copy Link

Fair Isle cultivates a slightly higher-class air than some of the surrounding Ballard breweries, and that extends to its kitchen, which is an extension of the nearby butcher-slash-restaurant Beast and Cleaver. The burgers are the most famous item on the menu, and they have a celebrity price tag: $16, or $19 for a bacon burger (which is what you’ll usually want). The burger comes with cheese and ketchup and precious little else, certainly nothing as gauche as fries. But the 100-day dry-aged beef doesn’t need anything else, it’s juicy and marbled and given just a little assist from the sweetness of the ketchup. Get here early in the evening, the kitchen tends to run out.

936 NW 49th St, Seattle, WA 98107

Also featured in:

Cafe Juanita

Copy Link

At $205 (without a wine pairing), dinner at Kirkland’s fine dining mainstay is expensive by any measure. And Cafe Juanita, tucked away on a side street, eschews flash or glamour. But holy cow is this one of the best meals you can have in the whole metro area. The menu changes seasonally but is always full of delights. Chef Holly Smith and her team pay meticulous attention to detail; even the freshly baked mini focaccia is a marvel.

9702 NE 120th Pl (at 97th Ave NE), Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 823-1505
(425) 823-1505

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Archipelago

5607 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Unusually for a fine dining restaurant, Archipelago sometimes provides free seats to those who are “doing the difficult work to protect, uplift, and share.” But everyone else has to pay the $239 per seat price, making it one of Seattle’s most expensive and exclusive dinner reservations. You get not just a tour of Filipino cuisine, but short speeches on the history and legacy of Filipino Americans (and others) in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a sensational dining experience, even if the price tag is startling.

5607 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Private Dining on the Great Wheel

1301 Alaskan Way (On Pier 57), Seattle, WA 98101

If you want a delightfully silly way to spend $125 per person, book a gondola on Seattle’s waterfront ferris wheel for dinner, courtesy of the Fisherman’s Restaurant. The way it works is you show up for cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. to order wine or whatever else you want to drink, climb aboard the wheel at 7:00, and “take off” at 7:30. You get a meal of prawn cocktail, Caesar salad, grilled salmon, and chocolate custard. This is only available on Fridays and Saturdays.

1301 Alaskan Way (On Pier 57), Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 623-3500
(206) 623-3500

Storyville Coffee Company

94 Pike St (1st Ave (Pike Place Market)), Seattle, WA 98101

A while back the Seattle Times ran a rather negative review of this Pike Place coffee shop, the tone of which boiled down to “$8.50? For a latte?” And it must be said the latte is nothing special — or at least, it doesn’t stand out among all the other good lattes in town. What makes Storyville worth it is the vibe: the dark wood interior is beautiful, especially by the grungy standards of most market shops; the view looking out over the Pike Place Market sign and Puget Sound beyond is one of the city’s best; and the service is far more attentive and welcoming than your typical coffee shop. It’s a tourist trap, sure, but an enjoyable one. (Also, we’d personally rather pay $10 for coffee than wait an hour in line to get coffee down the street.)

94 Pike St (1st Ave (Pike Place Market)), Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 780-5777
(206) 780-5777

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

10400 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

There’s no shortage of high-end restaurants in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square, but why not go right to the top? Ascend is on the literal 31st floor of the building, where you get a panoramic view plus indoor fires plus food that is honestly probably more impressive than it needs to be. There’s showoff-y items on here like the $100-and-up caviar service, $75 crab legs, or the $209 45-ounce “seahawk” chop steak, but we prefer the still-luxurious happy hour menu, where you can get $20 koji-smoked wagyu beef cheek sliders.

10400 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 625-2080
(425) 625-2080

Ltd Edition Sushi

1641 Nagle Place, WA 98122

This Capitol Hill counter charges $160 a seat, which is by no means out of line with other omakase places, but you’ll definitely want to get a sake pairing here too for $48. Chef Keiji Tsukasaki isn’t just an expert sushi chef, he knows his way around drinks and delights in telling you which to drink with each course. The sushi itself is exceptional, and includes delights like monkfish liver, so velvety and rich it’s nearly chocolate-like.

1641 Nagle Place, WA 98122
A pair of snails on a plate.
Sea snail at LTD Edition Sushi
Harry Cheadle

Surrell

2319 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112

For about $200, service charge not included, you get admission to the dinner party of your dreams. There’s a drink at your door, 10 courses showcasing seasonal ingredients and Aaron Tekulve’s creativity, a freakin’ poem written about the menu, a bag of granola to take home, and a little cup of decaf coffee or tea to drink on your way there. The location is anonymous (Madison Valley?), but the service is guaranteed to impress.

2319 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 402-5698
(206) 402-5698
A decorated plate with a macaron sitting in a bird’s nest and a spoon with a bite of salmon on it.
The first course at Surrell in 2023
Harry Cheadle

Sushi Suzuki

4116 1/2 E Madison St (The Alley), Seattle, WA 98112

The chillest sushi counter in Seattle is down a Madison Park alley. For $180, you get the privilege of watching Yasutaka Suzuki and his assistants work through a 20-course (or so, who’s counting?) omakase menu. It’s a delight to see what will come out next, whether that’s a cornet fish dish (Suzuki loves showing guests the fish’s extra-long skull) or three different cuts of tuna so diners can appreciate the complexity of a single fish. The counter only seats 11, with another 10 seats in the dining room, so reservations aren’t suggested, they’re pretty much mandatory.

4116 1/2 E Madison St (The Alley), Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 466-6621
(206) 466-6621
A piece of uni sushi on a colorful plate.
Uni at Sushi Suzuki.
Harry Cheadle

Canlis

2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Part of Canlis’s appeal is that it’s CANLIS, Seattle’s fine dining citadel, and it knows it. Its website is the only one that informs guests, a bit snootily, “We’re a very dressy restaurant. We recommend a suit or sport coat for men, and ask that no T-shirts, shorts, hats, or casual attire of any kind be worn.” Dinner here (sans beverages) is $180, but the vibe, the view, the lighting — seriously, the lighting here is sick — every component of the meal reassures you that it’s worth it.  

2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-3313
(206) 283-3313

Doce Donut Co.

4106 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

These brioche doughnuts aren’t the kind of casual snack you grab a dozen of, not at $5 or $6 apiece. But they’re also unique in Seattle. We’re talking about creme brulee filled with passion fruit, churro topped with caramel sauce, and a winter seasonal joint that is filled with a coquito (a Puerto Rican eggnog-like drink) cream, dipped in cookie butter glazed, and topped with a gingerbread cookie. Trust us, it’s worth it. (Vegan dough is available.)

4106 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

The Burger at Beast and Cleaver at 49th Street

936 NW 49th St, Seattle, WA 98107

Fair Isle cultivates a slightly higher-class air than some of the surrounding Ballard breweries, and that extends to its kitchen, which is an extension of the nearby butcher-slash-restaurant Beast and Cleaver. The burgers are the most famous item on the menu, and they have a celebrity price tag: $16, or $19 for a bacon burger (which is what you’ll usually want). The burger comes with cheese and ketchup and precious little else, certainly nothing as gauche as fries. But the 100-day dry-aged beef doesn’t need anything else, it’s juicy and marbled and given just a little assist from the sweetness of the ketchup. Get here early in the evening, the kitchen tends to run out.

936 NW 49th St, Seattle, WA 98107

Cafe Juanita

9702 NE 120th Pl (at 97th Ave NE), Kirkland, WA 98034

At $205 (without a wine pairing), dinner at Kirkland’s fine dining mainstay is expensive by any measure. And Cafe Juanita, tucked away on a side street, eschews flash or glamour. But holy cow is this one of the best meals you can have in the whole metro area. The menu changes seasonally but is always full of delights. Chef Holly Smith and her team pay meticulous attention to detail; even the freshly baked mini focaccia is a marvel.

9702 NE 120th Pl (at 97th Ave NE), Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 823-1505
(425) 823-1505

Related Maps