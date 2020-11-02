 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A Thanksgiving meal, including roasted turkey, bread rolls, salad, cranberries, and more, on a white tablecloth.
Sea Creatures restaurant group is offering take home Thanksgiving dinner kits.
Sea Creatures

Where to Order Thanksgiving Meals for Takeout This Year in Seattle

Enjoy a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings at home — all you have to do is pick it up.

by Gabe Guarente and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated
Who says you have to cook on Thanksgiving? Sometimes the best low-stress option is to pick up a premade Thanksgiving meal to go. Enjoy classics like oven roasted turkey, seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce from some of the best restaurants in town. It’s also a great opportunity to explore less traditional offerings like Spice Waala’s Tandoori chicken, or Mamnoon’s special holiday menu with Middle Eastern recipes like roasted brassicas bi-zeit, and mujadara stuffed bell peppers.

These 12 restaurants all offer exceptional takeout Thanksgiving options. Make sure to click on the restaurant’s website link to find out more about important ordering deadlines and pick-up times.

Thanksgiving is a complicated holiday, especially given Seattle’s location on the unceded ancestral lands of the Duwamish people, who still reside here. Visit the Duwamish tribe website for more information about how to advocate for the tribe’s federal recognition.

Restaurants are listed from north to south.

King County requires proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Zylberschtein's

11752 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 403-1202
(206) 403-1202
Pinehurst’s Jewish deli has smoked turkey dinners available for preorder. A meal with roasted turkey breast, brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes and gravy that feeds two is $60. The menu is also available a la carte, with apple, pumpkin, pecan, and berry pie options as well (including whole pies and slices).

2. Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St
Seattle, WA 98117
(206) 659-0170
(206) 659-0170
Mainstay Provisions is Ballard’s all-day cafe and specialty market, offering elevated takes on corner store classics like rotisserie chicken and corned beef sandwiches. Mainstay is offering an a la carte Thanksgiving menu available for preorder only on its website. Entrees include brined lamb, turkey, or chicken. Sides include sage roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a selection of pies or cookies for dessert.

3. Spice Waala

340 15th Ave E #202
Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 466-5195
(206) 466-5195
Looking for just the bird this Thanksgiving? Indian street food restaurant Spice Waala is offering a whole, smoked Tandoori chicken, marinated for over 36 hours in yogurt and spices for $25 with tax. This take-and-bake spicy chicken is available for pickup at both Capitol Hill and Ballard locations on November 24. Preorders can be made by calling Spice Waala directly.

A whole, smoked chicken in spices and topped with fresh cilantro.
Spice Waala is offering whole, smoked Tandoori chickens for a Thanksgiving take-and-bake option.
Spice Waala

4. Willmott's Ghost

2100 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 900-9650
(206) 900-9650
Chef Renee Erickson’s Sea Creatures restaurant group is offering a Thanksgiving meal kit that includes organic salt brined turkey, orange cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, beef gravy, mashed potatoes and more. The kits serve eight to 10 people, and have both prepared and easy-to-bake items. Optional add-ons include a wine pairing, and pecan or pumpkin pies. Pick up these meal kits at Willmott’s Ghost, adjacent to the Amazon Spheres downtown.

A Thanksgiving meal spread with roasted turkey, salad, and wine glass on a white table cloth.
Sea Creatures restaurant group is offering Thanksgiving meal kits, with pick up at Willmott’s Ghost.
Sea Creatures

5. AQUA by El Gaucho

2801 Alaskan Way, Pier 70
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 956-9171
(206) 956-9171
Waterfront seafood restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving dinner with a whole roasted turkey, andouille sausage sage and mushroom brioche stuffing, truffle mac and cheese, brown sugar buttered delicatta squash, pumpkin pie, pull apart rolls from Bakery Nouveau, and more. The pickup and reheat meal feeds four, and costs $270. Orders should be made by November 16 for pickup on November 24.

6. Mamnoon

1508 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 906-9606
(206) 906-9606
You handle the turkey (or ham, ribs, chicken, or Tofurkey), and Mamnoon will take care of the rest. Capitol Hill’s popular Middle Eastern restaurant has a selection of take-home items for preorder and pickup, including bata harra (spicy roasted potatoes, fennel, and pepper salad), mujudara stuffed bell peppers, and roasted brassica bi-zeit. Mamnoon’s Mezze packs are also perfect for potlucks, and include hummus, labneh, muhammara, olives, pita, and more. Order the Thanksgiving or Mezze packs (or both) through the Tock platform.

7. Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 838-5333
(206) 838-5333
Just as it does every year, the lauded vegan restaurant in Capitol Hill has another sumptuous Thanksgiving meal that’s completely meatless. Plum’s takeout dinner includes mesquite smoked maple glazed seitan roast, cornbread stuffing, mac and yease, mashed potatoes and more. The $150 feast feeds four and comes with the choice of salted caramel apple or yam and pumpkin pie. Orders can be placed through Plum’s website.

8. The Capital Grille

1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 382-0900
(206) 382-0900
The Capital Grille downtown offers a sides-only Thanksgiving package that’s perfect if you’ve already got the turkey or other main entree handled. Sides include brioche stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, cranberry-pear chutney, and more. The package serves four people and costs $125.

 

9. Metropolitan Grill

820 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 624-3287
(206) 624-3287
Downtown steakhouse Metropolitan Grill is selling complete Thanksgiving take home kits, starting at $160. Main entree items include prime rib with au jus, and horseradish; kurobuta ham with citrus-honey ginger glaze; and herb roasted turkey with gravy and cranberry preserves. Sides include garlic mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, stuffing, and brussels sprouts. Mini apple and pumpkin pies are included. Make sure to order by November 18.

A feast spread out on a white tablecloth. A glazed ham on a silver platter is front and center. Mashed potatoes, flowers, and a wine glass are nearby.
Metropolitan Grill is offering turkey, ham, or prime rib options for their Thanksgiving dinners.
Suzi Pratt/Metropolitan Grill

10. The London Plane

300 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 624-1374
(206) 624-1374
This well-regarded Pioneer Square market and cafe is selling Thanksgiving sides a la carte this year. Check out its Parker House rolls, sweet and spicy candied yams, creamed kale, squash and potato gratin, and much more at The London Plane’s Thanksgiving collection. Pumpkin pie and maple nut tart are also available, as well as breads and flower arrangements.

11. Lady Jaye

4523 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 457-4029
(206) 457-4029
This West Seattle barbecue joint is loading up the smoker and offering three hot meal options with “Meat N’ Three” packages. Meat options include braised beef brisket, smoked pork loin roast, turkey drum confit, and smoked turkey. Each meat option comes with biscuits and three sides, like baked green chili mac and cheese, brioche and biscuit herb stuffing, and more. Make sure to place your order soon; these meals will sell out fast.

12. Fog Room

1610 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 256-7525
(206) 256-7525
Looking for a Thanksgiving takeout meal for up to 10 people? The Charter Hotel’s Fog Room is offering a complete feast with honey brined turkey breast, gravy, buttermilk rolls, roasted sweet potatoes with red chili, pumpkin pie, and more. The meals come at two price points: $250 feeds a group of three to six, and $350 feeds six to 10 people. Turkeys can be ordered fully-cooked, or as a take-and-bake option. Don’t miss out on the add-ons either. Mac and cheese or charcuterie board options can be added at an additional fee, as well as several libations like the Fog Room Old Fashioned, or Autumn Punch, the latter available as a quart. The Thanksgiving feast can be ordered at the Fog Room’s online ordering platform for pickup on November 24.

