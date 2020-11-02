Where to Order Thanksgiving Meals for Takeout This Year in Seattle

Share All sharing options for: Where to Order Thanksgiving Meals for Takeout This Year in Seattle

Enjoy a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings at home — all you have to do is pick it up.

Where to Order Thanksgiving Meals for Takeout This Year in Seattle

Share All sharing options for: Where to Order Thanksgiving Meals for Takeout This Year in Seattle

Who says you have to cook on Thanksgiving? Sometimes the best low-stress option is to pick up a premade Thanksgiving meal to go. Enjoy classics like oven roasted turkey, seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce from some of the best restaurants in town. It’s also a great opportunity to explore less traditional offerings like Spice Waala’s Tandoori chicken, or Mamnoon’s special holiday menu with Middle Eastern recipes like roasted brassicas bi-zeit, and mujadara stuffed bell peppers.

These 12 restaurants all offer exceptional takeout Thanksgiving options. Make sure to click on the restaurant’s website link to find out more about important ordering deadlines and pick-up times.

Thanksgiving is a complicated holiday, especially given Seattle’s location on the unceded ancestral lands of the Duwamish people, who still reside here. Visit the Duwamish tribe website for more information about how to advocate for the tribe’s federal recognition.

Restaurants are listed from north to south.

King County requires proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.