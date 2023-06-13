 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

10 Spots to Eat Teriyaki, Seattle’s Comfort Classic

9 Iconic Dishes That Define Seattle Cuisine

The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, June 2023

More in Seattle See more maps
Corned beef hash and eggs
The corned beef hash at Glo’s
Harry Cheadle

10 Amazing Seattle Diners Everyone Should Know

Diners that roast their own coffee, diners that are also Chinese restaurants, and more

by Harry Cheadle
View as Map
The corned beef hash at Glo’s
| Harry Cheadle
by Harry Cheadle

Seattle isn’t really a diner town. The city’s third-place hangouts have tended to be coffee shops or dive bars — thanks to a long-standing legal requirement that bars pouring hard liquor have to serve “four complete meals,” the line separating dive bar and diner is thin anyway. A true-blue diner, defined as an all-day breakfast joint specializing in short-order items, is a rarity in Seattle.

Which isn’t to say they don’t exist! Drive around town with your eyes peeled and you’ll find plenty of traditional diners in Seattle. But there are also restaurants we might call diner-ish that have diner vibes but also double as Chinese restaurants, or roast their own single-origin coffee, or turn into a nightclub after hours.

This map is a grab bag of Seattle’s diners and diner-ish spots, places where you can get comfort food and hang out while you get your cup of coffee, whether that comfort food is a plate of vegetable hash, an omelet filled with barbecue pork and bamboo shoots, or an out-of-the-dictionary stack of pancakes.

As usual, this list is not ranked but organized geographically, west to east. If you see any mistakes or want to shout out a diner we didn’t include, please email our tip line seattle@eater.com.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More

Watson's Counter

Copy Link

Okay, so, is Watson’s Counter a diner? It only does breakfast and lunch, you can hang out for an extended period of time on the weekdays, and most importantly, they’ll refill your coffee. Only unlike the diners of yore, the coffee here is good, not just “good for a diner”: We’re talking light-roasted Ethiopian single-origin, roasted in house. The Korean-style fried chicken is amazing too, but we ran out of space talking about the coffee, sorry.

6420 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-1688
(206) 420-1688

Also featured in:

Luna Park Cafe

Copy Link

You can drive to West Seattle without stopping at Luna Park Cafe, but why would you do that? This long-standing, ultra-reliable diner is like what people in the ‘80s thought the ‘50s looked like, with vintage Coke ads, bright blue booth seats, and a logo that looks like... Satan? It’s actually one of the performers from the old, nearly forgotten Luna Park amusement park, but it could be Satan too, if you’re into that.

2918 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 935-7250
(206) 935-7250
A plate of eggs and English muffins
The hobo at Luna Park
Harry Cheadle

Also featured in:

The Dish Cafe

Copy Link

This is a tiny little diner in the neighborhood I guess we’re calling “Frelard,” an unlovely collection of industry and ramshackle businesses. But don’t sleep on the Dish! The egg-and-potato diner standards are all done super well here, sometimes with a Mexican twist, like the “Slacker,” which is basically eggs and enchilada sauce; it rules. The funniest and also best thing here is the “scone,” which is actually a huge slab of coffee cake.

4358 Leary Wy NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-9985
(206) 782-9985
A plate of eggs topped with avocado
The Slacker at the Dish Cafe
Harry Cheadle

Young's Restaurant

Copy Link

Rejoice, yon huddled masses: No longer do you have to choose between Chinese food and diner food, at least you don’t at this White Center spot. Opened in 1982 by Chinese-speaking Vietnamese immigrants, this mainstay recently changed hands but is still a cozy, unassuming neighborhood spot for affordable, filling meals. And unlike a lot of the places on this list, Young’s stays open past lunch, until 8 p.m., giving you a chance to get chow mein on your way home from work. (It is closed Mondays, however.)

9413 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
(206) 762-3438
(206) 762-3438

North Star Diner

Copy Link

It’s 2023, time to modernize the classic diner. Emo on the speakers, anime on the TVs, loads of vegetarian options, including a gorgeous, healthy-ish veggie hash. Breakfast burrito? Fuck that, we’re doing a breakfast chimichanga. And a long, elaborate cocktail menu. Want a PB&J old fashioned? That’s peanut butter whiskey, raspberry liqueur, and walnut bitters. Thursday through Sunday, the diner turns into a club called the Shanghai Room. Come on over to Greenwood and figure out what we’re talking about.

8580 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 457-5794
(206) 457-5794
A plate of vegetables topped with eggs
Vegetable hash at the North Star Diner
Harry Cheadle

Beth's Cafe

Copy Link

A lot has been written about the iconic Green Lake diner, which has weathered multiple closures and a dramatic change in its opening hours (gone are the days of 24-hour Beth’s). And of course there are its infamous 12-egg omelets that played the food in an episode of Man v. Food. But there’s no glitz or glamor to be found here. Low ceilings, eggs and hash browns constantly on the flat top, drawings from local kids saying how much they love Beth’s. Last time we were here a guy came in and asked if he could make a reservation for a party of six. They don’t take reservations, the host said — it’s not that kind of place — but they’d find room for them whenever the guy’s crew came in. So heartwarming!

7311 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-5588
(206) 782-5588

Also featured in:

Glo's

Copy Link

After a somewhat tumultuous move that involved a fire at the old location, this Capitol Hill icon has settled into snazzy new digs next to the light rail station. It suits Glo’s to be at the heart of the new Capitol Hill — inclusive, inviting, and recently unionized, the staff at this diner are dedicated to feeding the world with their famous eggs Benedict. If you come late in the day and they’re out of hollandaise, you can still get items like the corned beef hash or French toast stuffed with jam and cream cheese. The new location has an espresso machine and a new biscuit recipe — it’s honestly hard to decide whether to get the biscuits as a side, or the coffee cake. Why not settle for both?

928 East Denny Way, E Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 420-4436
(206) 420-4436
A plate of corned beef hash and eggs
Corned beef hash at Glo’s
Harry Cheadle

Also featured in:

Costas Restaurant

Copy Link

There aren’t many Greek diners in Seattle, but Costas is flying the blue-and-white flag. The traditional “American” diner stuff here is solid, but you should come here for the spanakopita, the tzatziki, the bountiful Greek salad. In a neighborhood full of somewhat run-down grab-and-go places, Costas stands out on the Ave for being the kind of place you can proudly bring your parents on graduation weekend. And get bottomless mimomas with them? Sure why not.

4559 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 633-2751
(206) 633-2751

The Breakfast Club

Copy Link

This is one of those restaurants that feels like someone’s home. Tchotchkes and photos line the walls, there’s local news playing on the TV in the corner, it’s a cozy place, which means small. The Breakfast Club likes to brag about its hollandaise sauce, which is flavorful without being too rich, but they should really brag more about their potatoes — perfectly crispy skins and creamy insides. It’s like your grandma’s house, only she probably wasn’t this good of a cook.

12306 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 361-2582
(206) 361-2582
An omelet and home fries
An omelet with hollandaise sauce at the Breakfast Club
Harry Cheadle

Lil' Jon Restaurant & Lounge

Copy Link

True story: This place serves maybe the worst coffee we’ve ever had. Like, this would have been bad coffee in 1990. But the vibes make up for it. Lil’ Jon (like the Robin Hood guy, not the rapper) has been serving the Eastside for over 50 years, and it feels Lynchian in here, like you’re going to see the creepy dumpster guy out back. The thick-cut bacon is a cut above typical diner strips, the cinnamon roll is almost too big, and the red booths are truly timeless.

3080 148th Ave SE Suite 201, Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-4653
(425) 746-4653
Pancakes and bacon Harry Cheadle

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Watson's Counter

6420 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Okay, so, is Watson’s Counter a diner? It only does breakfast and lunch, you can hang out for an extended period of time on the weekdays, and most importantly, they’ll refill your coffee. Only unlike the diners of yore, the coffee here is good, not just “good for a diner”: We’re talking light-roasted Ethiopian single-origin, roasted in house. The Korean-style fried chicken is amazing too, but we ran out of space talking about the coffee, sorry.

6420 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-1688
(206) 420-1688

Luna Park Cafe

2918 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126

You can drive to West Seattle without stopping at Luna Park Cafe, but why would you do that? This long-standing, ultra-reliable diner is like what people in the ‘80s thought the ‘50s looked like, with vintage Coke ads, bright blue booth seats, and a logo that looks like... Satan? It’s actually one of the performers from the old, nearly forgotten Luna Park amusement park, but it could be Satan too, if you’re into that.

2918 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 935-7250
(206) 935-7250
A plate of eggs and English muffins
The hobo at Luna Park
Harry Cheadle

The Dish Cafe

4358 Leary Wy NW, Seattle, WA 98107

This is a tiny little diner in the neighborhood I guess we’re calling “Frelard,” an unlovely collection of industry and ramshackle businesses. But don’t sleep on the Dish! The egg-and-potato diner standards are all done super well here, sometimes with a Mexican twist, like the “Slacker,” which is basically eggs and enchilada sauce; it rules. The funniest and also best thing here is the “scone,” which is actually a huge slab of coffee cake.

4358 Leary Wy NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-9985
(206) 782-9985
A plate of eggs topped with avocado
The Slacker at the Dish Cafe
Harry Cheadle

Young's Restaurant

9413 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106

Rejoice, yon huddled masses: No longer do you have to choose between Chinese food and diner food, at least you don’t at this White Center spot. Opened in 1982 by Chinese-speaking Vietnamese immigrants, this mainstay recently changed hands but is still a cozy, unassuming neighborhood spot for affordable, filling meals. And unlike a lot of the places on this list, Young’s stays open past lunch, until 8 p.m., giving you a chance to get chow mein on your way home from work. (It is closed Mondays, however.)

9413 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106
(206) 762-3438
(206) 762-3438

North Star Diner

8580 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

It’s 2023, time to modernize the classic diner. Emo on the speakers, anime on the TVs, loads of vegetarian options, including a gorgeous, healthy-ish veggie hash. Breakfast burrito? Fuck that, we’re doing a breakfast chimichanga. And a long, elaborate cocktail menu. Want a PB&J old fashioned? That’s peanut butter whiskey, raspberry liqueur, and walnut bitters. Thursday through Sunday, the diner turns into a club called the Shanghai Room. Come on over to Greenwood and figure out what we’re talking about.

8580 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 457-5794
(206) 457-5794
A plate of vegetables topped with eggs
Vegetable hash at the North Star Diner
Harry Cheadle

Beth's Cafe

7311 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

A lot has been written about the iconic Green Lake diner, which has weathered multiple closures and a dramatic change in its opening hours (gone are the days of 24-hour Beth’s). And of course there are its infamous 12-egg omelets that played the food in an episode of Man v. Food. But there’s no glitz or glamor to be found here. Low ceilings, eggs and hash browns constantly on the flat top, drawings from local kids saying how much they love Beth’s. Last time we were here a guy came in and asked if he could make a reservation for a party of six. They don’t take reservations, the host said — it’s not that kind of place — but they’d find room for them whenever the guy’s crew came in. So heartwarming!

7311 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-5588
(206) 782-5588

Glo's

928 East Denny Way, E Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle, WA 98122

After a somewhat tumultuous move that involved a fire at the old location, this Capitol Hill icon has settled into snazzy new digs next to the light rail station. It suits Glo’s to be at the heart of the new Capitol Hill — inclusive, inviting, and recently unionized, the staff at this diner are dedicated to feeding the world with their famous eggs Benedict. If you come late in the day and they’re out of hollandaise, you can still get items like the corned beef hash or French toast stuffed with jam and cream cheese. The new location has an espresso machine and a new biscuit recipe — it’s honestly hard to decide whether to get the biscuits as a side, or the coffee cake. Why not settle for both?

928 East Denny Way, E Barbara Bailey Way, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 420-4436
(206) 420-4436
A plate of corned beef hash and eggs
Corned beef hash at Glo’s
Harry Cheadle

Costas Restaurant

4559 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

There aren’t many Greek diners in Seattle, but Costas is flying the blue-and-white flag. The traditional “American” diner stuff here is solid, but you should come here for the spanakopita, the tzatziki, the bountiful Greek salad. In a neighborhood full of somewhat run-down grab-and-go places, Costas stands out on the Ave for being the kind of place you can proudly bring your parents on graduation weekend. And get bottomless mimomas with them? Sure why not.

4559 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 633-2751
(206) 633-2751

The Breakfast Club

12306 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125

This is one of those restaurants that feels like someone’s home. Tchotchkes and photos line the walls, there’s local news playing on the TV in the corner, it’s a cozy place, which means small. The Breakfast Club likes to brag about its hollandaise sauce, which is flavorful without being too rich, but they should really brag more about their potatoes — perfectly crispy skins and creamy insides. It’s like your grandma’s house, only she probably wasn’t this good of a cook.

12306 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 361-2582
(206) 361-2582
An omelet and home fries
An omelet with hollandaise sauce at the Breakfast Club
Harry Cheadle

Lil' Jon Restaurant & Lounge

3080 148th Ave SE Suite 201, Bellevue, WA 98007

True story: This place serves maybe the worst coffee we’ve ever had. Like, this would have been bad coffee in 1990. But the vibes make up for it. Lil’ Jon (like the Robin Hood guy, not the rapper) has been serving the Eastside for over 50 years, and it feels Lynchian in here, like you’re going to see the creepy dumpster guy out back. The thick-cut bacon is a cut above typical diner strips, the cinnamon roll is almost too big, and the red booths are truly timeless.

3080 148th Ave SE Suite 201, Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-4653
(425) 746-4653
Pancakes and bacon Harry Cheadle

Related Maps