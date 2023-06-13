10 Amazing Seattle Diners Everyone Should Know

Diners that roast their own coffee, diners that are also Chinese restaurants, and more

Seattle isn’t really a diner town. The city’s third-place hangouts have tended to be coffee shops or dive bars — thanks to a long-standing legal requirement that bars pouring hard liquor have to serve “four complete meals,” the line separating dive bar and diner is thin anyway. A true-blue diner, defined as an all-day breakfast joint specializing in short-order items, is a rarity in Seattle.

Which isn’t to say they don’t exist! Drive around town with your eyes peeled and you’ll find plenty of traditional diners in Seattle. But there are also restaurants we might call diner-ish that have diner vibes but also double as Chinese restaurants, or roast their own single-origin coffee, or turn into a nightclub after hours.

This map is a grab bag of Seattle’s diners and diner-ish spots, places where you can get comfort food and hang out while you get your cup of coffee, whether that comfort food is a plate of vegetable hash, an omelet filled with barbecue pork and bamboo shoots, or an out-of-the-dictionary stack of pancakes.

As usual, this list is not ranked but organized geographically, west to east. If you see any mistakes or want to shout out a diner we didn’t include, please email our tip line seattle@eater.com.

