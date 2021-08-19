Where to Find Sensational Bagels Around the Seattle Area

The area’s bagel scene is thriving, with options for chewy New-York-style bagel breakfast sandwiches, Montreal-style wood-fired bagels, toro and uni bagels, and more

For a while, the common complaint in Seattle was that there weren’t any “good bagels,” whether that was simply because of a dearth of non-chain options in general or the persistent (debunked) myth that the water on the West Coast wasn’t up to snuff compared to the East Coast. But over the past few years, several Seattle chefs and bakers have been determined to produce better bagels in the region, opening up spots dedicated to the craft, while hand rolling, kettle boiling, and slow proofing their bagels for improved texture and taste. Recent Seattle transplant and famous food writer J. Kenji López-Alt even made the contentious declaration in 2021 that the city’s bagels stand up to New York’s best. Check out these 12 spots baking up the best bagels in the city’s now-booming bagel scene. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

