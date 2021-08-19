 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A jet-black sesame bagel sandwich half with lox, tomato, capers, and cream cheese.
A king salmon lox bagel from Seattle’s Loxsmith Bagels.
Matthew Segal

Where to Find Sensational Bagels Around the Seattle Area

The area’s bagel scene is thriving, with options for chewy New-York-style bagel breakfast sandwiches, Montreal-style wood-fired bagels, toro and uni bagels, and more

by Alana Al-Hatlani Updated
A king salmon lox bagel from Seattle’s Loxsmith Bagels.
| Matthew Segal
by Alana Al-Hatlani Updated

For a while, the common complaint in Seattle was that there weren’t any “good bagels,” whether that was simply because of a dearth of non-chain options in general or the persistent (debunked) myth that the water on the West Coast wasn’t up to snuff compared to the East Coast. But over the past few years, several Seattle chefs and bakers have been determined to produce better bagels in the region, opening up spots dedicated to the craft, while hand rolling, kettle boiling, and slow proofing their bagels for improved texture and taste. Recent Seattle transplant and famous food writer J. Kenji López-Alt even made the contentious declaration in 2021 that the city’s bagels stand up to New York’s best. Check out these 12 spots baking up the best bagels in the city’s now-booming bagel scene. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

1. Whidbey Island Bagel Factory

11042 WA-525 Suite #124
Clinton, WA 98236
(360) 341-4302
At this Whidbey Island gem (now with three locations), there are over two dozen bagel flavors, including the excellent rosemary, chive, and sea salt, and a creative “bahn mi” bagel with shredded carrot, ginger, jalapeños, and fish sauce mixed into the dough for a super savory bite. The classic everything bagel has a thin, less chewy crust and iis loaded with toppings both on the outside and inside.

2. Zylberschtein's

11752 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 403-1202
Pinehurst’s neighborhood bakery and deli offers many excellent bagels, which are available for takeout onsite or a wide range of delivery around the city via a bagel club. Created by master baker, Josh Grunig, these bagels have a subtle sourdough tang and chewy, but airy interior. Great on their own with whipped lox schmear, the bagels are best enjoyed loaded up with pastrami, egg, and cheddar cheese for a messy and hearty sandwich. Grunig’s bagels can now also be found in Seward Park, at Muriel’s, a new Kosher dairy restaurant and pareve bakery.

3. Rachel's Bagels & Burritos

5451 Leary Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 257-5761
Formerly the much-loved Porkchop & Co, this Ballard shop was reborn as a bagel spot during the pandemic. These perfectly chewy bagels are excellent across the board, with offerings like bagels topped with za’atar and shichimi togarashi (a Japanese chili pepper and spice blend). There are also great bagel sandwich options, like the Nick and Nora, a riff on avocado toast with chili crisp. The shop also serves special flavors each day of the week, with pepperoni bagels offered each Wednesday.

4. Mt Bagel

1417 NW 54th St
Seattle, WA 98107
This delivery-only bagel operation by former rock star-turned-baker Roan Hartzog offers excellent bagels by the dozen. These bagels are thick and chewy, with a blistered, dark-brown shiny crust and airy interior, well worth the weekly scramble to snag a coveted delivery spot. Customers can log on Mondays at noon to place an order for the following week, but patience is a virtue, since orders often sell out quickly.

5. Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

928 NW Leary Way Suite #102
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 784-1413
This not-quite-traditional Jewish deli in Ballard may have some unconventional items (like latke-pressed sandwiches), but owner Jonny Silverberg’s take on the classic bagel is top-notch. Boiled in barley malt syrup before baking, the bagels are shiny with a crisp exterior, nice chew, and soft interior. The satisfying schmears also come in a variety of flavors, including a great herbed caper option (don’t forget to top it with the lox, which is cured onsite).

6. Old Salt Fish and Bagels

3621 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 294-3331
This bagel purveyor has been a successful pandemic project by the lauded seafood restaurant Manolin. Smoked cod, kippered salmon, and coho lox sold on crusty and chewy homemade bagels or by the pound showcase this restaurant’s seafood expertise, while the beautifully blistered bagels display a mastery of bagel craftsmanship.

7. Little Lago

2919 Fuhrman Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 922-3324
An Italian grocer might not be the first place that comes to mind for bagels, but this Portage Bay neighborhood spot is quietly producing some of the city’s best. All the classics are available, and there’s a parmesan option, a thematic no-brainer with lots of cheese on the outside to form a delectable salty crust. 

8. Rubinstein Bagels

2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 550-1666
Rubinstein’s specializes in sourdough bagels, which gives the offerings a subtle tang and moist crumb, while still achieving the traditional bagel chew. There are over a dozen flavors here, from the basics to tempting novelties like cacio e pepe, shallot, and chocolate chip. This fast-growing bagel favorite has two locations, in Belltown and Capitol Hill, with plans for a forthcoming location in Downtown Redmond to open later this year.

9. Eltana

1538 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 724-0660
This Capitol Hill restaurant (with a Ballard outpost) offers an alternative to the  bagels at other spots in Seattle with its wood-fired, Montreal-style bagels. Thinner, slightly sweeter, and less chewy, the bagels make for perfect sandwiches, including the grilled halloumi, egg, and arugula option. They’re also fantastic served with Eltana’s cream cheese spreads, such as the spicy garlic, as well as a variety of infused butters.

10. Westman's Bagel and Coffee

1509 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
This walk-up window on Capitol Hill was among the first in the Seattle to really up the city’s bagel game, with a New York-style, dense and chewy bagel served with a variety of terrific schmears or as sandwiches. The house-smoked whitefish sandwich is the hidden gem of the menu — the smoked trout on an everything bagel making a salty breakfast wonder. There’s also a vegan bagel sandwich made with carrot lox, vegan schmear, and herb caper dressing that’s far from traditional but makes for a wonderfully bright and tangy bagel sandwich.

11. Loxsmith Bagels

inside Harried & Hungry, 515 S Michigan St
Seattle, WA 98108
Loxsmith’s “bagel bodega” channels the East Coast with breakfast sandwiches like the bacon, egg, and cheese, also available with New Jersey pork roll. The pepperoni pizza is a playful delight, while an impressive lineup of cured fish, from sable to smoked halibut, round out the menu. But don’t leave without trying the shop’s house-made king salmon lox or the creative sushi-inspired bagels and bialys with toro, uni, and ikura. It’s currently operating out of a commissary kitchen inside of Georgetown deli Harried and Hungry but is opening a permanent Beacon Hill location in April.

12. Howdy Bagel

2702 N Proctor St
Tacoma, WA 98407
This small bagel business started by Jake Carter and his partner Daniel Blagovich out of their home during the pandemic has expanded into a robust delivery program and pop-up on Saturdays at the Proctor Farmers Market in Tacoma which also occasionally pops up in Seattle. The bagel lineup includes all the classics (plus a za’atar bagel), served with schmears or as innovative open-faced bagel tartines. Hand-rolled, the bagels are smaller than your average, but not too dense, with a crisp crust. Keep an eye out for a forthcoming brick-and-mortar shop on South Tacoma Way.

