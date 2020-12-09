 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, December 2022

Dine Comfortably With a Newborn at These Welcoming Seattle Restaurants

Refreshingly Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Seattle

A top-down view of holiday dishes like steak and carrots and festive trimmings like evergreen boughs, candles, and red berries on a dark wooden table.
A holiday spread at Goldfinch Tavern, which offers special dinners on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Goldfinch Tavern

Where to Dine In or Order a Takeout Feast for Christmas in Seattle

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Seattle-area restaurants are offering smoked pork loin roasts, country-fried tofu steaks, and tons of holiday desserts

by Adam H. Callaghan and Eater Staff Updated
A holiday spread at Goldfinch Tavern, which offers special dinners on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
| Goldfinch Tavern
by Adam H. Callaghan and Eater Staff Updated

Plenty of excellent restaurants in and around Seattle serve dine-in or takeout meals for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making the holiday a little less stressful and way more delicious. From vegan feasts like country-fried tofu steaks to meaty cassoulet, Chilean sea bass, and even appetizer and dessert buffets, these restaurants in Seattle, Kirkland, and Bellevue have the festive feast covered in 2022. Note that almost every place on this list takes reservations or preorders, and they’re likely to sell out quickly, so don’t wait too long to book if you want to be a holiday hero.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Hearth

Hearth at the Heathman Hotel Kirkland is offering a three-course Christmas Day dine-in service for $75 (or $35 for kids) with options like cauliflower fennel soup, cassoulet, house-made gnocchi, and pecan tart. You can even sit outside on a cozy heated and outdoor patio. The restaurant is also running an après-ski pop-up on its west patio Mondays through Saturdays through January 28, during which you can warm up with specials like smoked blue cheese gougeres and a Woodinville Whiskey shot ski. Christmas and après-ski reservations are available online.

220 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 284-5900
(425) 284-5900

Ray's Boathouse

Ballard’s waterfront seafood classic has two ways to dine in for Christmas. You can reserve a table at the first-floor Ray’s Boathouse for a special $70 three-course menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with options like chicory salad, mushroom polenta, grilled king salmon, and eggnog mascarpone chocolate mousse cake. Upstairs, Ray’s Cafe takes reservations for the holidays, though the cafe bar still only takes walk-ins. The cafe will offer its regular menu both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, plus a few a la carte options from the Christmas menu on Christmas Day.

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 789-3770
(206) 789-3770

The Lakehouse

This year, chic Bellevue restaurant the Lakehouse is taking reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when lauded chef Jason Wilson will serve a four-course meal featuring the likes of prime rib and truffle risotto for $83 (or $25 for children). The restaurant also offers supplemental dishes, wine pairings, and meat-free options for vegetarians.

10455 NE 5th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 454-7076
(425) 454-7076

Mamnoon

Capitol Hill’s Mamnoon, which has been winning hearts with superb Levantine cuisine for over a decade now, is once again offering holiday takeout for online preorder and pickup on December 24. The holiday package, intended to feed four to six people, includes sides like stuffed eggplant and roasted Brussels sprouts, potatoes, and sweet potatoes, all of which complement a show-stopping spice-rubbed leg of lamb that requires a bit of cooking at home. You can also order a la carte if you prefer, plus add on wine sets and desserts like baklava assortments and tahini chocolate chip cookies.

1508 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 906-9606
(206) 906-9606

Plum Bistro

Capitol Hill vegan superstar Plum Bistro will send you home with two different versions of “Granddaddy’s Southern Christmas Dinner” on December 24 in honor of chef Makini Howell’s father — the restaurant says he showed her how to cook half of the offerings and would have loved all of them. For $250 you can preorder a combo featuring maple-glazed smoked and roasted seitan and salted caramel apple crumble pie; for $220 you can try country-fried tofu steaks with gravy and a gluten-free chocolate bundt cake. Each meal comes with a handful of sides like Nana’s cornbread stuffing and of course Mac & Yease. They’re both intended to feed five or six people, and you can add on extra sides and desserts as you please.

1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 838-5333
(206) 838-5333

Patagōn

At the Charter Hotel Seattle downtown, Argentinian grill Patagon is taking reservations for a three-course Christmas Day feast for $90, with options like Beecher’s Handmade Cheese fondue, beetroot Wellington, roasted confit duck breast, and a dessert assortment.

1610 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 256-7520
(206) 256-7520

Goldfinch Tavern

Part of the Ethan Stowell family of restaurants, Goldfinch Tavern is located in the Four Seasons Hotel downtown and offers special dinners on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The former costs $130 for three courses like a mushroom tart, roasted scallops, and gingerbread creme brulee, and you can add on wine pairings for $60. The Christmas Day meal costs $150 for adults and includes both appetizer and dessert buffets alongside a choice of mains like Chilean sea bass, crab cakes, and sweet potato ravioli. A separate Christmas Day menu for kids costs $70 and offers items like crispy chicken tenders, peanut butter jelly banana pizza, and mac and cheese.

99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 749-7070
(206) 749-7070

Metropolitan Grill

If you order by December 16, you can take home a festive heat-at-home dinner from downtown steakhouse Metropolitan Grill on December 23, available for pickup or delivery and designed to feed four. Pick an entree like filet mignon or Kurobuta ham and you’ll also get sides like au gratin potatoes and creamed spinach plus a chocolate peppermint tart with fresh raspberries. You can also add on a bottle of wine like the Met’s house-label cabernet sauvignon from Walla Walla.

820 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 624-3287
(206) 624-3287
A feast spread out on a white tablecloth. A slice prime rib on a silver platter is front and center. Mashed potatoes, flowers, and a wine glass are nearby.
A holiday spread from Metropolitan Grill.
Suzi Pratt/Metropolitan Grill

13 Coins

Late-night legend 13 Coins hosts Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners at all of its locations, including Pioneer Square, SeaTac, Bellevue, and a brand-new one in Vancouver, Washington. The holiday menu features leek and langoustine risotto for $43 or prime rib with broccolini for $45, and you can add on a holiday cocktail called Cranberry Beret, mixing prosecco, Aperol, and cranberry juice; you’ll also be able to order other old-school treats like a bucket of clams and veal Marsala. You can only make reservations for parties of six or more, which may be bad news for planners but good news for those who procrastinate and want to try their luck walking in.

255 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 682-2513
(206) 682-2513

Lady Jaye

West Seattle butcher and barbecue spot Lady Jaye is taking preorders for a limited number of hot “Meat N’ Three” meal packages for Christmas Eve pickup this year. The four meat options include turkey drum confit, smoked pork loin roast, and wagyu brisket pot roast, and each comes with biscuits and three sides, like smoked jalapeno kale Caesar and four-cheese grits.

4523 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 457-4029
(206) 457-4029

Also featured in:

