Where to Dine In or Order a Takeout Feast for Christmas in Seattle

Capitol Hill vegan superstar Plum Bistro will send you home with two different versions of “Granddaddy’s Southern Christmas Dinner” on December 24 in honor of chef Makini Howell’s father — the restaurant says he showed her how to cook half of the offerings and would have loved all of them. For $250 you can preorder a combo featuring maple-glazed smoked and roasted seitan and salted caramel apple crumble pie; for $220 you can try country-fried tofu steaks with gravy and a gluten-free chocolate bundt cake. Each meal comes with a handful of sides like Nana’s cornbread stuffing and of course Mac & Yease. They’re both intended to feed five or six people, and you can add on extra sides and desserts as you please.